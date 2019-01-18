Catholic News | January 18

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
- Alessandro Gisotti told reporters that Pope Francis wants meeting on protection of minors in the church, to be an assembly of pastors, not an academic conference
- National Catholic Schools Week (January 27 - February 2nd) theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed”
- Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development released its "Pastoral Orientations on Human Trafficking”
- U.S. pilgrims will be joining about 1 million people from all 6 continents for the celebration of World Youth day in Panama