Catholic News | January 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 2, 2018
- For New Year’s celebration of the World Peace Day and the feast of Mary, Mother of God, Pope Francis focuses on migrants and refugees and their yearning for peace
- Speaking recently to members of the Italian Theological Association at the Vatican Pope Francis told them that theologians must communicate what is essential about life and help Christians proclaim God's merciful, saving grace
- Rome has a 100 Nativity Scenes Exposition
- As the year was coming to a close on December 30, Pope Francis had the Vatican Press office and Vatican media distribute a copy of a famous photo from the aftermath of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan