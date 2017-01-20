Catholic News | January 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 20, 2017
- Pope Francis welcomes pilgrims from Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland at the Vatican
- Tremors from earthquakes felt in Rome and Paul VI Hall during papal general audience
- Louisiana group at Vatican bringing light to human trafficking
- Open Doors report on Christian persecution
- Bishop of Venice (FL) Frank Dewane speaks out against repeal of federal health care law without preserving access to adequate health care and also protection of human life, conscience rights, and the poor