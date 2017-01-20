Episodes

01/20/2017
Catholic News | January 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 20, 2017

  • Pope Francis welcomes pilgrims from Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland at the Vatican
  • Tremors from earthquakes felt in Rome and Paul VI Hall during papal general audience
  • Louisiana group at Vatican bringing light to human trafficking
  • Open Doors report on Christian persecution
  • Bishop of Venice (FL) Frank Dewane speaks out against repeal of federal health care law without preserving access to adequate health care and also protection of human life, conscience rights, and the poor

 

01/17/2017
Catholic News | January 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 17, 2017

  • Pope Francis meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican
  • Pope baptizes children of those affected by the earthquakes in central Italy this past year
  • Pope writes letter to young people in preparation for Synod of Bishops focused on youth
01/13/2017
Catholic News | January 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 13, 2017

  • L’Osservatore Romano launching an updated weekly edition celebrating its 70th anniversary
  • Saint Louis ordinance would amend city's anti-discrimination law and add pregnancy and reproductive health decisions as protected classes
  • Catholic Extension holds educational series as part of its U.S.-Latin America Sisters Exchange Program
01/10/2017
Catholic News | January 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 10, 2017

  • On the feast of the Baptism of the Lord, Pope Francis baptizes 28 infants during Sistine Chapel Mass
  • 13,000 participants, mostly college students, gather for SEEK2017 conference in San Antonio
  • Pope addresses diplomats at the Vatican
  • President Emeritus Father Michael Scanlan of Franciscan University of Stuebenville passes at age 85

01/20/2017
01/20/2017
01/20/2017