Catholic News | January 22

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news headlines.
- March for Life recap
- Week of Prayer for Christian Unity
- Pope Francis in Panama for World Youth Day
Jump to navigation
Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news headlines.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news January 4, 2019.
Leading his first general audience of 2019, Pope Francis continued a series of talks he has been giving about the Our Father. Bishops from around the United States have gathered at Mundelein Seminary at the University of St. Mary of the Lake near Chicago to prayerfully consider ways to rebuild trust over the clergy sex abuse crisis. A major workshop on "Robo-ethics: Humans, Machines and Health" will be held at the Vatican Feb. 25-26 as part of this increased study; the workshop will focus on the use of robots and artificial intelligence, specifically in medicine and health care.
The weeklong Worild Youth Day in Panama at the end of January will include a celebration of artistic, cultural, religious and sporting talents of youth from around the world.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 21, 2018.
Kevin Nelson reports on the latest Catholic news from the U.S. to the Vatican and around the church universal.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 7, 2018.
Kevin Nelson shares the latest Catholic news from around the world.
Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news headlines.
Meeting of Pope Francis with Central American bishops in the Church of St. Francis of Assisi, Panama City.
Meeting of Pope Francis with government authorities, the diplomatic corps, and representatives of civil society in the Bolivar Palace, Panama City.
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.