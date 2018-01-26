Catholic News | January 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 26, 2018
- Closing the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Pope Francis presided at an ecumenical evening prayer service on the feast of the Conversion of St. Paul at Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls
- U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Jan. 25 the U.S. delegates at a pre-synod gathering in Rome in March
- Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life announced that starting Feb. 2, the feast of the Presentation of the Lord, organizers will be releasing a multimedia series of catechetical materials in five languages online
- First Indiana March for Life in Indianapolis on January 22nd drew about 500 participants