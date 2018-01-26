Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/26/2018
Catholic News | January 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 26, 2018

  • Closing the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Pope Francis presided at an ecumenical evening prayer service on the feast of the Conversion of St. Paul at Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls 
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Jan. 25 the U.S. delegates at a pre-synod gathering in Rome in March
  • Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life announced that starting Feb. 2, the feast of the Presentation of the Lord, organizers will be releasing a multimedia series of catechetical materials in five languages online
  • First Indiana March for Life in Indianapolis on January 22nd drew about 500 participants
01/23/2018
Catholic News | January 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 23, 2018

  • Pope Francis ends pastoral visit to Peru with outdoor Mass in Lima, where an estimated 1.3 million people gathered
  • Police and security forces use violence to break up protests in Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Cardinal Seán O’Malley on incident with Pope Francis in Chile where the pope defended Bishop Juan Barros, accused of covering up abuse
  • Cardinal Timothy Dolan on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act
01/19/2018
Catholic News | January 19

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 19, 2018

  • Pope Francis in Peru after visit to Chile (schedule of CatholicTV broadcasts)
  • Pope marries flight attendants
  • 2017 Christian persecution numbers; Open Doors rebuilding Syria and Iraq
  • Marist poll on abortion
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/16/2018
Catholic News | January 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 16, 2018

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass for World Day of Migrants and Refugees
  • Pope arrived in Chile on Monday and travels to Peru on Thursday (schedule of CatholicTV broadcasts)
  • Ukrainian Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk says pope will visit main church of Italy's Ukrainian Catholic community
  • National Office for Vocations in the UK new app
  • March for Life taking place this Friday many dioceses sending groups to Washington
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/12/2018
Catholic News | January 12

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 12, 2018

USCCB “9 Days for Life” campaign

Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life appointed a Colombian bishop to be the trustee of a scandal-plagued Catholic movement based in Peru

Biennial Student Leadership Summit

New course at pontifical university on church management

USCCB president, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo statement recognizing the federal holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/9/2018
Catholic News | January 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 9, 2018

  • Pope Francis gives speech on Universal Declaration of Human Rights to diplomats accredited to the Vatican 
  • National Migration Week
  • Pope's Angelus on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord
  • U.S. Court of Appeals strikes down Baltimore ordinance that would have forced pro-life pregnancy centers to post signs stating they do not provide or refer for abortions or contraceptives
  • Vatican releases Pope’s calendar of liturgical services for January and February
01/5/2018
Catholic News | January 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 5, 2018

  • Church leaders in Congo speak out against security forces that fired on Catholic protesters on New Year's Eve
  • Pope Francis emphasizes the importance of the Penitential Rite at Mass
  • Diocese of Burlington announces a "Year of the Family"
01/3/2018
Catholic News | January 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 2, 2018

  • For New Year’s celebration of the World Peace Day and the feast of Mary, Mother of God, Pope Francis focuses on migrants and refugees and their yearning for peace
  • Speaking recently to members of the Italian Theological Association at the Vatican Pope Francis told them that theologians must communicate what is essential about life and help Christians proclaim God's merciful, saving grace
  • Rome has a 100 Nativity Scenes Exposition 
  • As the year was coming to a close on December 30, Pope Francis had the Vatican Press office and Vatican media distribute a copy of a famous photo from the aftermath of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/29/2017
Catholic News | December 29

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 29, 2017

  • Pope Francis talks about Christ being the focus of Christmas at his weekly audience
  • Fides list of pastoral workers who died violently in 2017
  • Vatican nativity scene in Saint Peter’s Square gets mixed reactions
  • Christmas in Mosul, Iraq for the first time in three and a half years
12/26/2017
Catholic News | December 26

Kevin Nelson provides Catholic news for December 26.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/15/2017
Catholic News | December 15

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 15, 2017

  • Pope Francis talks about the Mass at weekly audience
  • Pew research survey on Christmas
  • New pope mobile
  • Vatican launches new website
12/12/2017
Catholic News | December 12

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 12, 2017

  • Pope Francis celebrates Immaculate Conception in Rome
  • Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich makes pastoral visit on behalf of Pope Francis to Puerto Rico 
  • Pope meets with Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
  • Trinity Dome Mosaic at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception blessed and dedicated 
  • World Meeting of Families update

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 26, 2018

  • Closing the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Pope Francis presided at an ecumenical evening prayer service on the feast of the Conversion of St. Paul at Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls 
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Jan. 25 the U.S. delegates at a pre-synod gathering in Rome in March
  • Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life announced that starting Feb. 2, the feast of the Presentation of the Lord, organizers will be releasing a multimedia series of catechetical materials in five languages online
  • First Indiana March for Life in Indianapolis on January 22nd drew about 500 participants

Recommended

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
Catholic News | January 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 26, 2018

  • Closing the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Pope Francis presided at an ecumenical evening prayer service on the feast of the Conversion of St. Paul at Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls 
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Jan. 25 the U.S. delegates at a pre-synod gathering in Rome in March
  • Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life announced that starting Feb. 2, the feast of the Presentation of the Lord, organizers will be releasing a multimedia series of catechetical materials in five languages online
  • First Indiana March for Life in Indianapolis on January 22nd drew about 500 participants
Catholic Newsbreak
01/26/2018
Sports and Faith

Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden talk about Catholic Schools Week.

  • Skype interview with Father James Bilot, pastor of Church of the Divine Child
  • Bonnie Rodgers interviews Dan Duddy and Dave Neeson of Catholic Athletes for Christ
  • Kevin Nelson shares the latest Catholic news
This Is The Day
01/26/2018
Father Eric Cadin
Friday | Mass Saints Timothy and Titus

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Eric Cadin of Braintree on January 26, 2018.
CatholicTV Mass
01/26/2018