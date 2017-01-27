Episodes

01/27/2017
Catholic News | January 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 27, 2017

  • 44th annual March for Life held January 27 in Washington, D.C.
  • Pope Francis leads ecumenical prayer service January 25 for the close of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity
  • Grand Master of the Order of Malta resigns after weeks of tension with the Vatican
  • Bishop George Murry of Youngstown, Ohio, chair of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Catholic Education, said that in facing enrollment challenges Catholic schools should highlight their superior academic achievements and ability to develop leaders of our country
01/24/2017
Catholic News | January 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 20, 2017

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass with the Order of Preachers, founded 800 years ago
  • President Donald Trump reinstates “Mexico City Policy”
  • Pope Francis speaks out against mafia
  • Week of Prayer for Christian Unity at Holy Name Church in the West Roxbury section of Boston
  • Pope Francis names Msgr. Michael Boulette auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio
01/20/2017
Catholic News | January 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 20, 2017

  • Pope Francis welcomes pilgrims from Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland at the Vatican
  • Tremors from earthquakes felt in Rome and Paul VI Hall during papal general audience
  • Louisiana group at Vatican bringing light to human trafficking
  • Open Doors report on Christian persecution
  • Bishop of Venice (FL) Frank Dewane speaks out against repeal of federal health care law without preserving access to adequate health care and also protection of human life, conscience rights, and the poor

 

01/17/2017
Catholic News | January 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 17, 2017

  • Pope Francis meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican
  • Pope baptizes children of those affected by the earthquakes in central Italy this past year
  • Pope writes letter to young people in preparation for Synod of Bishops focused on youth

