Catholic News | January 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 27, 2017
- 44th annual March for Life held January 27 in Washington, D.C.
- Pope Francis leads ecumenical prayer service January 25 for the close of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity
- Grand Master of the Order of Malta resigns after weeks of tension with the Vatican
- Bishop George Murry of Youngstown, Ohio, chair of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Catholic Education, said that in facing enrollment challenges Catholic schools should highlight their superior academic achievements and ability to develop leaders of our country