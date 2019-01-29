Catholic News | January 29

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news January 4, 2019.

Leading his first general audience of 2019, Pope Francis continued a series of talks he has been giving about the Our Father. Bishops from around the United States have gathered at Mundelein Seminary at the University of St. Mary of the Lake near Chicago to prayerfully consider ways to rebuild trust over the clergy sex abuse crisis. A major workshop on "Robo-ethics: Humans, Machines and Health" will be held at the Vatican Feb. 25-26 as part of this increased study; the workshop will focus on the use of robots and artificial intelligence, specifically in medicine and health care.

The weeklong Worild Youth Day in Panama at the end of January will include a celebration of artistic, cultural, religious and sporting talents of youth from around the world.