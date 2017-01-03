Episodes

01/3/2017
Catholic News | January 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 3, 2017

  • Pope Francis denounces New Year's Eve terror attack in Istanbul
  • Diocese of Providence, RI dedicating the year 2017 to Mary
  • Vatican releases 2016 visitor statistics 
  • Papal highlights from 2016

 

12/30/2016
Catholic News | December 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 30, 2016

  • Bishop Richard Lennon of Cleveland announces his retirement due to health reasons
  • Department of Health and Human services taken to court by the Diocese of Fargo
  • Pope Francis talks about hope at his general audience
12/23/2016
Catholic News | December 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 23, 2016

  • Archbishop of Denver Samuel Aquila opens sainthood cause of Julia Greeley, former slave who cared for poor
  • During Year of Mercy, Pope Francis suspended “Ad Limina” visits of bishops, but will get back to those meetings and travel less in 2017
  • Diocese of Burlington, VT observing special year of creation during 2017
12/20/2016
Catholic News | December 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 20, 2016

  • Pope Francis 80th birthday
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops establishes working group tasked with developing spiritual, pastoral, and policy advocacy support for immigrants and refugees
  • Pope hosts both president and former president of Colombia at Vatican to discuss the peace process moving forward
  • Vatican has confirmed the Holy Father will visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima from May 12-13, 2017

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 3, 2017

  • Pope Francis denounces New Year's Eve terror attack in Istanbul
  • Diocese of Providence, RI dedicating the year 2017 to Mary
  • Vatican releases 2016 visitor statistics 
  • Papal highlights from 2016

 

