Catholic News | January 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 3, 2017
- Pope Francis denounces New Year's Eve terror attack in Istanbul
- Diocese of Providence, RI dedicating the year 2017 to Mary
- Vatican releases 2016 visitor statistics
- Papal highlights from 2016
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Chris Peschel of South Yarmouth, MA on January 4, 2017.
Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV living room.
