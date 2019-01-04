Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/4/2019
Catholic News | January 4

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news January 4, 2019.

Leading his first general audience of 2019, Pope Francis continued a series of talks he has been giving about the Our Father. Bishops from around the United States have gathered at Mundelein Seminary at the University of St. Mary of the Lake near Chicago to prayerfully consider ways to rebuild trust over the clergy sex abuse crisis. A major workshop on "Robo-ethics: Humans, Machines and Health" will be held at the Vatican Feb. 25-26 as part of this increased study; the workshop will focus on the use of robots and artificial intelligence, specifically in medicine and health care.

 

The weeklong Worild Youth Day in Panama at the end of January will include a celebration of artistic, cultural, religious and sporting talents of youth from around the world.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/21/2018
Catholic News | December 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 21, 2018.

  • Vietnam-Holy See joint working group. 
  • USCCB 9 Days for Life novena January 14 through the 22, 2019
  • Pope Francis accepts Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Alexander Salazars’ request for early retirement
  • 200th anniversary of Silent Night
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/18/2018
Catholic News | December 18

Kevin Nelson reports on the latest Catholic news from the U.S. to the Vatican and around the church universal.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/14/2018
Catholic News | December 14

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Church bells rang for 10 minutes throughout throughout Strasbourg, France for the victims of a terror attack at a Christmas market.
  • The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will be making a three day visit to Bulgaria and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.
  • Gunman opened fire December 11th in Our Lady of the Conception Cathedral near Sao Paulo, Brazil, while parishioners were leaving midday Mass.
  • American bishops retreat at Mundelein Seminary near Chicago from January 2-8.
  • Massachusetts man is driving the Peace Light, originally lit in Bethlehem, to parishes across the U.S.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/11/2018
Catholic News | December 11

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/7/2018
Catholic News | December 7

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 7, 2018.

  • Pope Francis will be visiting the United Arab Emirates in February of 2019
  • 2019 March for Life info
  • Chinese scientist reportedly altered the DNA of two twin babies
  • Ecumenical service in Westminster Abbey
Kevin Nelson shares the latest Catholic news from around the world.
12/4/2018
Catholic News | December 4

Kevin Nelson shares the latest Catholic news from around the world.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/30/2018
Catholic News | November 30

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/20/2018
Catholic News | November 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis invites 1500 homeless for lunch at the Vatican
  • Catholic and international aid organizations are calling for an end to Yemen’s war
  • Pope prays for the victims of the California wildfires
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/2/2018
Catholic News | November 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/30/2018
Catholic News | October 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis says 15th Synod of Bishops did more than produce a final document
  • USCCB President asks all U.S. bishops to fast and pray for 7 days before the Fall General Assembly in Baltimore
  • Bishops will vote on a series of concrete measures to respond to clergy abuse
  • Six Bishops from five continents call for immediate action against climate change
  • Joint statement calls for response to violence, injustice, and deteriorating economic conditions in Central America
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/26/2018
Catholic News | October 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news January 4, 2019.

Leading his first general audience of 2019, Pope Francis continued a series of talks he has been giving about the Our Father. Bishops from around the United States have gathered at Mundelein Seminary at the University of St. Mary of the Lake near Chicago to prayerfully consider ways to rebuild trust over the clergy sex abuse crisis. A major workshop on "Robo-ethics: Humans, Machines and Health" will be held at the Vatican Feb. 25-26 as part of this increased study; the workshop will focus on the use of robots and artificial intelligence, specifically in medicine and health care.

 

The weeklong Worild Youth Day in Panama at the end of January will include a celebration of artistic, cultural, religious and sporting talents of youth from around the world.

Recommended

Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host. Kevin Nelson with the latest in Catholic news.
Tuesday on This is the Day

Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host. Kevin Nelson with the latest in Catholic news.
This Is The Day
01/8/2019
Divine Office Bishop Robert Reed
Monday Evening Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed in the recitation of the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.

This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
01/7/2019
Pope Francis holds his annual new year's audience with Vatican diplomats.
Pope Francis | Audience with Vatican Diplomats

Pope Francis holds his annual new year's audience with Vatican diplomats. This speech has come to be known informally as his state of the world address.
Papal Programming
01/7/2019