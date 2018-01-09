Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
01/9/2018
Catholic News | January 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 9, 2018

  • Pope Francis gives speech on Universal Declaration of Human Rights to diplomats accredited to the Vatican 
  • National Migration Week
  • Pope's Angelus on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord
  • U.S. Court of Appeals strikes down Baltimore ordinance that would have forced pro-life pregnancy centers to post signs stating they do not provide or refer for abortions or contraceptives
  • Vatican releases Pope’s calendar of liturgical services for January and February
01/5/2018
Catholic News | January 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 5, 2018

  • Church leaders in Congo speak out against security forces that fired on Catholic protesters on New Year's Eve
  • Pope Francis emphasizes the importance of the Penitential Rite at Mass
  • Diocese of Burlington announces a "Year of the Family"
01/3/2018
Catholic News | January 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 2, 2018

  • For New Year’s celebration of the World Peace Day and the feast of Mary, Mother of God, Pope Francis focuses on migrants and refugees and their yearning for peace
  • Speaking recently to members of the Italian Theological Association at the Vatican Pope Francis told them that theologians must communicate what is essential about life and help Christians proclaim God's merciful, saving grace
  • Rome has a 100 Nativity Scenes Exposition 
  • As the year was coming to a close on December 30, Pope Francis had the Vatican Press office and Vatican media distribute a copy of a famous photo from the aftermath of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/29/2017
Catholic News | December 29

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 29, 2017

  • Pope Francis talks about Christ being the focus of Christmas at his weekly audience
  • Fides list of pastoral workers who died violently in 2017
  • Vatican nativity scene in Saint Peter’s Square gets mixed reactions
  • Christmas in Mosul, Iraq for the first time in three and a half years
12/26/2017
Catholic News | December 26

Kevin Nelson provides Catholic news for December 26.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/15/2017
Catholic News | December 15

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 15, 2017

  • Pope Francis talks about the Mass at weekly audience
  • Pew research survey on Christmas
  • New pope mobile
  • Vatican launches new website
12/12/2017
Catholic News | December 12

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 12, 2017

  • Pope Francis celebrates Immaculate Conception in Rome
  • Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich makes pastoral visit on behalf of Pope Francis to Puerto Rico 
  • Pope meets with Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
  • Trinity Dome Mosaic at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception blessed and dedicated 
  • World Meeting of Families update
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/8/2017
Catholic News | December 8

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 8, 2017

  • Pope Francis expresses concern over President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel
  • New Archbishop of Mexico City
  • March for Life organizers announce 2018 plans
  • Vatican Tree lighting ceremony 
  • Swedish Cardinal Anders Arborelius in Rome

 

 

 

 

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/5/2017
Catholic News | December 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 5, 2017

  • Pope Francis focused his words on preparing for the Lord's coming during Angelus
  • Pope encouraged men and women considering vocations to not fear God’s plan for them and open their hearts to the voice of God
  • Papal press conference on the plane ride back from Myanmar and Bangladesh
  • University of Alabama study exploring link between faith and health demonstrated those with devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe had fewer negative health issues related to stress
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
12/1/2017
Catholic News | December 1

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for December 1, 2017

  • Pope Francis meetswith president of Bangladesh and praises their government and people for welcoming Rohingya refugees from Myanmar
  • United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have online resources to prepare for Advent and Christmas
  • Archdiocese of Washington files lawsuit in federal court over the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s advertising guidelines
  • More problems for Vatican bank with news that deputy director released
  • Vatican announces fifth annual Pope Francis raffle to benefit those in need
Catholic News Solanus Casey
11/21/2017
Catholic News | November 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 21, 2017

  • FIrst World Day of the Poor celebrated at Vatican with Mass and meal
  • Father Solanus Casey became Blessed Solanus Casey at beatification Mass with congregation of more than 60,000
  • International network of religious congregations called “Solidarity with Sudan” is organizing a prayer service for both South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo
  • 20,000 gather at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the National Catholic Youth Conference

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/17/2017
Catholic News | November 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 17, 2017

  • Pope Francis speaks to European members of the World Medical Association
  • United States Conference of Catholic Bishops fall meeting 
  • World Day of the Poor 
  • Pope auctioning off Lamborghini received for charity

