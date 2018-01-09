Catholic News | January 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 9, 2018
- Pope Francis gives speech on Universal Declaration of Human Rights to diplomats accredited to the Vatican
- National Migration Week
- Pope's Angelus on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord
- U.S. Court of Appeals strikes down Baltimore ordinance that would have forced pro-life pregnancy centers to post signs stating they do not provide or refer for abortions or contraceptives
- Vatican releases Pope’s calendar of liturgical services for January and February