Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
07/10/2020
Catholic News | July 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Friday, July 10, 2020.

  • Supreme Court decisions
  • Vatican summer camp
  • New York Catholic schools closing

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
07/7/2020
Catholic News | July 7

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 7, 2020.

  • United Nations calls for global ceasefire amidst COVID-19 pandemic
  • Coronavirus closing churches in Arizona
  • Catholic Relief Services seeking aid
  • Ennio Morricone born into eternal life
  • National Family Planning Week
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
07/3/2020
Catholic News | July 3

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
06/30/2020
Catholic News | June 30

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic day's news.
06/26/2020
Catholic News | June 26

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson delivers the day's Catholic news.
06/23/2020
Catholic News | June 23

Kevin Nelson delivers the day's Catholic news.

Headlines:

  • Pope Francis advances three sainthood causes
  • New Jersey prayer service for racial harmony
  • Pope adds new titles for Mary to Litany of Loreto

 

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
06/19/2020
Catholic News | June 19

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
06/16/2020
Catholic News | June 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 16, 2020.

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic day's news.
06/12/2020
Catholic News | June 12

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic news for the day.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
06/9/2020
Catholic News | June 9

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson delivers the day's Catholic news.
06/5/2020
Catholic News | June 5

Kevin Nelson delivers the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/26/2019
Catholic News | April 26

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis' message at his weekly general audience focuses on the Lord's Prayer
  • Philadelphia court of appeals sides with city's efforts to bar Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from placing children in foster care with "any" family
  • Spanish magazine interviews Archbishop of Mumbai Oswald Gracias and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, members of the pope's Council of Cardinals
  • Washington, DC court of appeals upholds requirement that U.S. House of Representatives opens each day with prayer

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Friday, July 10, 2020.

  • Supreme Court decisions
  • Vatican summer camp
  • New York Catholic schools closing

 

Recommended

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Dan O'Connell of Corpus Christi - Saint Bernard in Newton for the Feast of Saint Benedict.
Saturday Mass | Saint Benedict

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Dan O'Connell of Corpus Christi - Saint Bernard in Newton for the Feast of Saint Benedict.
CatholicTV Mass
07/11/2020
Bishop Robert Reed prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers
Saturday Morning Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.

This half-hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
07/11/2020
Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host This is the Day, six-feet apart, in the CatholicTV living room.
Spiritual Trauma of Racism

Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host This is the Day, six-feet apart, in the CatholicTV living room.

  • Skype interview with Richard Lane discussing racism in our Church and greater society
  • National days and Catholic Newsbreak with Kevin Nelson
  • Blink segment - Obscure Saint of the Month

Please give to keep CatholicTV on cable, online, OTT. Text GIVE to 844-912-1358.

 
This Is The Day
07/10/2020