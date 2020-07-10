Catholic News | July 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Friday, July 10, 2020.
- Supreme Court decisions
- Vatican summer camp
- New York Catholic schools closing
Jump to navigation
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Friday, July 10, 2020.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 7, 2020.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson delivers the day's Catholic news.
Headlines:
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 16, 2020.
Kevin Nelson reports Catholic news for the day.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson delivers the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Friday, July 10, 2020.
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Dan O'Connell of Corpus Christi - Saint Bernard in Newton for the Feast of Saint Benedict.
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half-hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host This is the Day, six-feet apart, in the CatholicTV living room.
Please give to keep CatholicTV on cable, online, OTT. Text GIVE to 844-912-1358.