Catholic News | July 12

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Episodes
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis celebrates Mass commemorating sixth anniversary of his visit to Lampedusa
- Pope welcomed Ukrainian Catholic Church members at the Vatican
- The “Seven Church Pilgrimage” in Rome
- Vatican has announces pope has named new full members of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news including stories about future Saint John Newman, Pope Francis and more.
Kevin Nelson shares today's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 21, 2019
- Pope Francis announces he will make 14 new cardinals June 29
- Voters go to the polls in Ireland to vote on amendment that gives unborn children equal right to life "with due regard" to the life of the mother
- Pope’s message for World Mission Sunday
- Pope will declare Blesseds Oscar Romero, Paul VI, and four others saints on Oct. 14 during World Synod of Bishops
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Pope Francis weekly general audience talk on the Acts of the Apostles,
U.S. House of Representatives pass bill H.R. 2740 which reportedly will overturn at least nine pro-life policies
Cardinal of Columbo, Sri Lanka in Rome to thank Aid to the Church in Need
U.N. Refugee Agency annual report on forced displacement around the world
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) spring meeting in Baltimore
- Bishops authorized implementation of toll-free telephone number and online reporting system for sexual abuse claims
- Bishops also discussed ways to get religiously unaffiliated, or "nones," particularly young people, back to the Catholic Church
- Apostolic See confirms translation of the third edition of the Roman Missal
- Massachusetts Joint Committee on the Judiciary hearing Monday, June 17, at 1 p.m. at State House to hear testimony on bills that would expand abortion in Massachusetts
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis celebrates Pentecost Sunday Mass
- Remains of Venerable Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen to be moved to St. Mary's Cathedral in Peoria, IL
- Congregation for Catholic Education publishes document on gender ideology
- United States Conference of Catholic Bishops hold 2019 Spring General Assembly in Baltimore
- Meeting with top Vatican diplomats and nuncios discuss current church issues, international collaboration and interreligious dialogue
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's news.
Pages
About
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Recommended
This summer, The CatholicTV Network is taking #nodaysoff and on Monday, July 15, you will see the fruits of their labor. At 5:30 p.m. (Eastern), a new episode of Catholic Destinations with Kevin Nelson premieres with a fresh look at Baltimore Basilica, America's first cathedral on America's (first) Catholic Television Network.
See a sneak peak on demand at the website for CatholicTV and on air: July 15 at 5 a.m. Eastern
The production of just one episode of "Destinations" can be costly, if you enjoy going along with Nelson and the crew, please consider donating to support the series and the network.
Hit the green donate button or share at the top of this page and do what you can do! Thanks in advance!!
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.