Catholic News | July 12

This summer, The CatholicTV Network is taking #nodaysoff and on Monday, July 15, you will see the fruits of their labor. At 5:30 p.m. (Eastern), a new episode of Catholic Destinations with Kevin Nelson premieres with a fresh look at Baltimore Basilica, America's first cathedral on America's (first) Catholic Television Network.

See a sneak peak on demand at the website for CatholicTV and on air: July 15 at 5 a.m. Eastern

The production of just one episode of "Destinations" can be costly, if you enjoy going along with Nelson and the crew, please consider donating to support the series and the network.

Hit the green donate button or share at the top of this page and do what you can do! Thanks in advance!!