Catholic News | July 2

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news including stories about future Saint John Newman, Pope Francis and more.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 21, 2019
- Pope Francis announces he will make 14 new cardinals June 29
- Voters go to the polls in Ireland to vote on amendment that gives unborn children equal right to life "with due regard" to the life of the mother
- Pope’s message for World Mission Sunday
- Pope will declare Blesseds Oscar Romero, Paul VI, and four others saints on Oct. 14 during World Synod of Bishops
Pope Francis weekly general audience talk on the Acts of the Apostles,
U.S. House of Representatives pass bill H.R. 2740 which reportedly will overturn at least nine pro-life policies
Cardinal of Columbo, Sri Lanka in Rome to thank Aid to the Church in Need
U.N. Refugee Agency annual report on forced displacement around the world
- U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) spring meeting in Baltimore
- Bishops authorized implementation of toll-free telephone number and online reporting system for sexual abuse claims
- Bishops also discussed ways to get religiously unaffiliated, or "nones," particularly young people, back to the Catholic Church
- Apostolic See confirms translation of the third edition of the Roman Missal
- Massachusetts Joint Committee on the Judiciary hearing Monday, June 17, at 1 p.m. at State House to hear testimony on bills that would expand abortion in Massachusetts
- Pope Francis celebrates Pentecost Sunday Mass
- Remains of Venerable Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen to be moved to St. Mary's Cathedral in Peoria, IL
- Congregation for Catholic Education publishes document on gender ideology
- United States Conference of Catholic Bishops hold 2019 Spring General Assembly in Baltimore
- Meeting with top Vatican diplomats and nuncios discuss current church issues, international collaboration and interreligious dialogue
- Pope Francis visits Romania
- Pope speaks about Popr Benedict XVI, Europe on the flight back to Rome
- Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin is calling for an end to so-called “show-funerals”
- Illinois Senate passes Reproductive Health Act
- Pope Francis' message at his weekly general audience focuses on the Lord's Prayer
- Philadelphia court of appeals sides with city's efforts to bar Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from placing children in foster care with "any" family
- Spanish magazine interviews Archbishop of Mumbai Oswald Gracias and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, members of the pope's Council of Cardinals
- Washington, DC court of appeals upholds requirement that U.S. House of Representatives opens each day with prayer
