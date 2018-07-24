Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
07/24/2018
Catholic News | July 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 24, 2018

  • Pope Francis to meet with thousands of young people from Italy in early August
  • Pope ratified members elected by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to represent the United States at Synod
  • Latin America prayed over the weekend for peace in Nicaragua
  • New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, chairman of the USCCB Pro-Life Activities Chairman, callins for national prayer campaign
  • Pope added an Italian teenager to the list of people he will formally recognize as saints October 14
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
07/13/2018
Catholic News | July 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 13, 2018

  • Funeral Mass held in St. Peter's Basilica for Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran
  • Unrest continues in Nicaragua
  • 50th anniversary of the first National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus meeting
  • World Meeting of Families in Ireland update
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
07/10/2018
Catholic News | July 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 10, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits Bari for a day of reflection and ecumenical prayer for peace in the Middle East
  • Catholic bishops in the Philippines call for a day of prayer and penance and three days of fasting, prayer and penance
  • Pope talks about how a lack of faith is an obstacle to God’s grace at Angelus address
  • Chicago highway shut down by hundreds of anti-gun protesters led by Chicago priest Father Michael Pfleger and Rev. Jesse Jackson
07/6/2018
Catholic News | July 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 6, 2018

  • Pope Francis visit to Bari
  • Pope's schedule for September visit to the Baltic nations released
  • Cardinal Joao Braz de Aviz, presents document that establishes norms and principles for consecrated virgin women
  • Plans being finalized for August World Meeting of Families in Ireland
  • Pope announces Italian journalist Paolo Ruffini will be new prefect of the Dicastery for Communication
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
07/3/2018
Catholic News | July 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 3, 2018

06/29/2018
Catholic News | June 29

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 29, 2018

06/26/2018
Catholic News | June 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 26, 2018

  • Pope Francis addressed Pontifical Academy for Life general assembly at the Vatican
  • Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit releases pastoral note
  • Pope makes unexpected visit assisted-living facility in Rome
  • Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops reacts to Canadian Senate Cannabis Act
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/23/2018
Catholic News | June 22

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 22, 2018

  • Pope Francis in Geneva
  • Mexican bishops security protocols
  • Cardinal Theodore McCarrick
  • Pope Francis in-flight interview
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/19/2018
Catholic News | June 19

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 19, 2018

  • Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus address
  • Pope meets members of Italian family associations
  • Trenton mass shooting took
  • New Christian motivational program designed for men
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/15/2018
Catholic News | June 15

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 15, 2018

  • Pope Francis’ message for the World Day of the Poor
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Spring General Assembly
  • 15th-century copy of a letter Christopher Columbus describing the riches of the New World returned to Vatican
  • Overseas aid agency of the bishops of England and Wales warning on ability of relief groups to get aid to vulnerable Yemeni families
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/12/2018
Catholic News | June 12

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 12, 2018

  • Pope Francis spoke with energy and oil executives and global investors at the Vatican
  • "Serving Others in God's Love" is the theme of U.S. Catholic Church's Religious Freedom Week
  • Pope Francis accepts resignation of three Chilean bishops, including Bishop Juan Barros
  • Itinerary for Pope Francis’ trip to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families published
  • New study concludes Catholic-school children are less disruptive and have more self-control than non-Catholic or public-school students
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/8/2018
Catholic News | June 8

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 8, 2018

  • Pope Francis sends telegram expressing his sadness to Guatemala after Fuego volcano eruption
  • Australian Legislative Assembly passes bill requiring Catholic priests to break the seal of confession in some cases
  • New technology allows us to see what Saint Zdislava Berka of the Czech Republic looked like
  • World Youth Day Cross and Marian Icon coming to United States in August
  • Catholic Church has implemented emergency measures due to Ebola outbreak in Congo

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 24, 2018

  • Pope Francis to meet with thousands of young people from Italy in early August
  • Pope ratified members elected by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to represent the United States at Synod
  • Latin America prayed over the weekend for peace in Nicaragua
  • New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, chairman of the USCCB Pro-Life Activities Chairman, callins for national prayer campaign
  • Pope added an Italian teenager to the list of people he will formally recognize as saints October 14

Recommended

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
Catholic News | July 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 24, 2018

  • Pope Francis to meet with thousands of young people from Italy in early August
  • Pope ratified members elected by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to represent the United States at Synod
  • Latin America prayed over the weekend for peace in Nicaragua
  • New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, chairman of the USCCB Pro-Life Activities Chairman, callins for national prayer campaign
  • Pope added an Italian teenager to the list of people he will formally recognize as saints October 14
Catholic Newsbreak
07/24/2018
Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV living room
Footprints of God

Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV living room.

  • Guest: Steve Ray of the Footprints of God video series
  • This is the Day #summerparishlife pics from Ohio
  • Jennifer Fulwiler's book One Beautiful Dream giveaway
  • Nelson provides the latest Catholic Newsbreak
This Is The Day
07/24/2018
Father Carlos Suarez
Tuesday Mass | Saint Charbel Makhlouf

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Carlos Suarez, assistant vocations director for the Archdiocese of Boston, MA on July 24, 2018.
CatholicTV Mass
07/24/2018