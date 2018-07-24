Catholic News | July 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 24, 2018
- Pope Francis to meet with thousands of young people from Italy in early August
- Pope ratified members elected by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to represent the United States at Synod
- Latin America prayed over the weekend for peace in Nicaragua
- New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, chairman of the USCCB Pro-Life Activities Chairman, callins for national prayer campaign
- Pope added an Italian teenager to the list of people he will formally recognize as saints October 14