Catholic News | July 24

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic news for the day.

During Pope Francis Angelus address, he offered prayers for all suffering from COVID-19, as well as those suffering from economic repercussions and situations of conflict

Before the execution of Dustin Honken, Catholic leaders pleaded for a lesser sentence or at least a delay

Vatican's Congregation for Clergy developed guide related reform of parish communities and diocesan restructuring

Arson investigation after a fire at Cathedral of Sts. Peter and Paul in Nantes, France