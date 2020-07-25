Catholic News | July 24

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic news for the day.
Episodes
Kevin Nelson reports Catholic news for the day.
During Pope Francis Angelus address, he offered prayers for all suffering from COVID-19, as well as those suffering from economic repercussions and situations of conflict
Before the execution of Dustin Honken, Catholic leaders pleaded for a lesser sentence or at least a delay
Vatican's Congregation for Clergy developed guide related reform of parish communities and diocesan restructuring
Arson investigation after a fire at Cathedral of Sts. Peter and Paul in Nantes, France
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Friday, July 10, 2020.
- Supreme Court decisions
- Vatican summer camp
- New York Catholic schools closing
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 7, 2020.
- United Nations calls for global ceasefire amidst COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus closing churches in Arizona
- Catholic Relief Services seeking aid
- Ennio Morricone born into eternal life
- National Family Planning Week
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson delivers the day's Catholic news.
Headlines:
- Pope Francis advances three sainthood causes
- New Jersey prayer service for racial harmony
- Pope adds new titles for Mary to Litany of Loreto
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 16, 2020.
Kevin Nelson reports Catholic news for the day.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Pages
About
Kevin Nelson reports Catholic news for the day.
Recommended
Sunday Mass celebrated for Sunday, July 26, 2020 in the Crypt Church of Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception by Father William Byrne.
Online Catholic Sunday Mass from America's Catholic Church @marysshrine on America's @CatholicTV Network.
on-demand | Saturdays 7 & 11:30 pm (Eastern)
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed in the recitation of the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Padre Volmar Scaravelli celebra la misa del 26 de julio de 2020.