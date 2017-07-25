Catholic News | July 25

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 7, 2017
- Former Director of the Vatican Press Office, Joaquin Navarro-Valls, died at the age of 80
- Bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, expressed "profound concern" over a speech Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland gave
- Convocation of Catholic Leaders has 3,500 men and women religious, bishops, and laypeople gather in Orlando
- U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Conference of European Justice and Peace Commissions release joint declaration calling nations to create strategy for elimination of nuclear weapons