07/25/2017
Catholic News | July 25

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 25, 2017

  • Pope Francis calls for moderation and dialogue in the Holy Land during Angelus
  • South Sudan bishop calls for more humanitarian aid
  • Archbishop of San Antonio reacts to the deaths of people found in a trailer truck
  • Parents of Charlie Gard end their fight to take their baby to U.S.
07/14/2017
Catholic News | July 14

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 14, 2017

  • Pope Francis approves new norms for cause of sainthood
  • U.S. House of Representatives passes bill to fight labor and sex trafficking
  • Video created for World Down Syndrome Day in 2014, banned by French Television, is heading to Europe’s highest court
  • World Communion of Reformed Churches adopts Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification
  • National Religious Retirement Office distributed $25 million dollars to 390 religious communities across the country in June
07/11/2017
Catholic News | July 11

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 11, 2017

  • Vatican's Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments issues document on the validity and worthiness of the bread and wine used for the celebration of the Eucharist
  • Peace process between Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) continuing 
  • 12th National Black Catholic Congress at Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe in Orlando 
  • World Youth Day 2018
  • August 21 solar eclipse
07/7/2017
Catholic News | July 7

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 7, 2017

  • Former Director of the Vatican Press Office, Joaquin Navarro-Valls, died at the age of 80
  • Bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, expressed "profound concern" over a speech Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland gave
  • Convocation of Catholic Leaders has 3,500 men and women religious, bishops, and laypeople gather in Orlando
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Conference of European Justice and Peace Commissions release joint declaration calling nations to create strategy for elimination of nuclear weapons

07/25/2017
07/25/2017
