Episodes

07/28/2017
Catholic News | July 28

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 28, 2017

  • Pope Francis to launch "Share the Journey" campaign
  • Hispanic-owned retailer Goya Foods donated ten thousand pounds of food to Catholic Charities of Boston in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Puerto Rican festival of Massachusetts
  • Nearly 500 young people from around the world joined 1,000 Maronite Catholic youths from Lebanon for World Maronite Youth Days
  • Federal Communications Commission has approved the merger of Relevant Radio and Immaculate Heart Radio
07/25/2017
Catholic News | July 25

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 25, 2017

  • Pope Francis calls for moderation and dialogue in the Holy Land during Angelus
  • South Sudan bishop calls for more humanitarian aid
  • Archbishop of San Antonio reacts to the deaths of people found in a trailer truck
  • Parents of Charlie Gard end their fight to take their baby to U.S.
07/14/2017
Catholic News | July 14

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 14, 2017

  • Pope Francis approves new norms for cause of sainthood
  • U.S. House of Representatives passes bill to fight labor and sex trafficking
  • Video created for World Down Syndrome Day in 2014, banned by French Television, is heading to Europe’s highest court
  • World Communion of Reformed Churches adopts Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification
  • National Religious Retirement Office distributed $25 million dollars to 390 religious communities across the country in June
07/11/2017
Catholic News | July 11

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 11, 2017

  • Vatican's Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments issues document on the validity and worthiness of the bread and wine used for the celebration of the Eucharist
  • Peace process between Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) continuing 
  • 12th National Black Catholic Congress at Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe in Orlando 
  • World Youth Day 2018
  • August 21 solar eclipse
07/7/2017
Catholic News | July 7

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 7, 2017

  • Former Director of the Vatican Press Office, Joaquin Navarro-Valls, died at the age of 80
  • Bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, expressed "profound concern" over a speech Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland gave
  • Convocation of Catholic Leaders has 3,500 men and women religious, bishops, and laypeople gather in Orlando
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Conference of European Justice and Peace Commissions release joint declaration calling nations to create strategy for elimination of nuclear weapons

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 28, 2017

  • Pope Francis to launch "Share the Journey" campaign
  • Hispanic-owned retailer Goya Foods donated ten thousand pounds of food to Catholic Charities of Boston in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Puerto Rican festival of Massachusetts
  • Nearly 500 young people from around the world joined 1,000 Maronite Catholic youths from Lebanon for World Maronite Youth Days
  • Federal Communications Commission has approved the merger of Relevant Radio and Immaculate Heart Radio

Recommended

135th Supreme Convention

CatholicTV coverage of the 135th Supreme Convention from Saint Louis

Hosted by Kevin Nelson and Peter Sonski

Tuesday, August 1

  • 10 am | The Rosary with Archbishop of Saint Louis Robert Carlson 
  • 10:30 am | Opening Mass celebrated by Archbishop Carlson  
  • 2 pm | Opening Business Session
  • 8 pm | States Dinner

Wednesday, August 2

  • 1 pm & 8 pm | Votive Mass for Persecuted Christians celebrated by Cardinal Donald Wuerl, Cardinal Seán O'Malley homilist

Thursday, August 3 

  • 1 pm & 8 pm | Mass in Memory of All Deceased Knights of Columbus celebrated by Archbishop of Baltimore William Lori
Knights of Columbus
07/31/2017
Saint Martha

Father Jack Lynch celebrates Catholic Mass for Saturday, July 29, 2017.
CatholicTV Mass
07/29/2017
Catholic News | July 28

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 28, 2017

  • Pope Francis to launch "Share the Journey" campaign
  • Hispanic-owned retailer Goya Foods donated ten thousand pounds of food to Catholic Charities of Boston in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Puerto Rican festival of Massachusetts
  • Nearly 500 young people from around the world joined 1,000 Maronite Catholic youths from Lebanon for World Maronite Youth Days
  • Federal Communications Commission has approved the merger of Relevant Radio and Immaculate Heart Radio
Catholic Newsbreak
07/28/2017