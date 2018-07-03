Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
07/3/2018
Catholic News | July 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 3, 2018

06/29/2018
Catholic News | June 29

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 29, 2018

06/26/2018
Catholic News | June 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 26, 2018

  • Pope Francis addressed Pontifical Academy for Life general assembly at the Vatican
  • Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit releases pastoral note
  • Pope makes unexpected visit assisted-living facility in Rome
  • Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops reacts to Canadian Senate Cannabis Act
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/23/2018
Catholic News | June 22

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 22, 2018

  • Pope Francis in Geneva
  • Mexican bishops security protocols
  • Cardinal Theodore McCarrick
  • Pope Francis in-flight interview
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/19/2018
Catholic News | June 19

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 19, 2018

  • Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus address
  • Pope meets members of Italian family associations
  • Trenton mass shooting took
  • New Christian motivational program designed for men
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/15/2018
Catholic News | June 15

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 15, 2018

  • Pope Francis’ message for the World Day of the Poor
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Spring General Assembly
  • 15th-century copy of a letter Christopher Columbus describing the riches of the New World returned to Vatican
  • Overseas aid agency of the bishops of England and Wales warning on ability of relief groups to get aid to vulnerable Yemeni families
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/12/2018
Catholic News | June 12

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 12, 2018

  • Pope Francis spoke with energy and oil executives and global investors at the Vatican
  • "Serving Others in God's Love" is the theme of U.S. Catholic Church's Religious Freedom Week
  • Pope Francis accepts resignation of three Chilean bishops, including Bishop Juan Barros
  • Itinerary for Pope Francis’ trip to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families published
  • New study concludes Catholic-school children are less disruptive and have more self-control than non-Catholic or public-school students
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/8/2018
Catholic News | June 8

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 8, 2018

  • Pope Francis sends telegram expressing his sadness to Guatemala after Fuego volcano eruption
  • Australian Legislative Assembly passes bill requiring Catholic priests to break the seal of confession in some cases
  • New technology allows us to see what Saint Zdislava Berka of the Czech Republic looked like
  • World Youth Day Cross and Marian Icon coming to United States in August
  • Catholic Church has implemented emergency measures due to Ebola outbreak in Congo
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/5/2018
Catholic News | June 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 5, 2018

  • Pope Francis welcomes German Evangelical Lutheran Church to the Vatican
  • U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Colorado baker who refused to make wedding cake for same-sex couple
  • 5th Encuentro, taking place in Dallas in September
  • Archdiocese of Denver to mark 100th anniversary of Servant of God Julia Greeley's death 
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/1/2018
Catholic News | June 1

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 1, 2018

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/29/2018
Catholic News | May 29

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 29, 2018

  • Pope Francis Mercy Friday visits
  • Voters in Ireland remove the right to life of the unborn from the country's constitution
  • Vatican conference on the church’s role in the new digital era
  • Cardinal Sean O'Malley on the 3rd anniversary of Pope Francis' environmental encyclical, "Laudato Si', on Care for Our Common Home”
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/25/2018
Catholic News | May 25

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 25, 2018

  • St. John XXIII glass coffin making 370-mile trek to his home town near Bergamo
  • National Catholic Prayer breakfast
  • 9 people, including 5 priests abused by Chilean Father Fernando Karadima or his followers to meet with Pope Francis
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' spring general assembly

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 3, 2018

Recommended

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
Catholic News | July 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 3, 2018
Catholic Newsbreak
07/3/2018
This is the Day on CatholicTV
Ending Homelessness

Bishop Robert Reed, Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson from the new CatholicTV living room.

  • This is the Day  summer pics
  • Guest: Stephen Muzrall, Chief Development Officer of Father Bill's and Mainspring
  • Nelson shares the latest Catholic news
This Is The Day
07/3/2018
Father Jean Aubin CatholicTV
Tuesday Mass | Saint Thomas

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Jean Aubin of Norwood, MA on July 3, 2018.
CatholicTV Mass
07/3/2018