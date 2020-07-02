Catholic News | July 3

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Headlines:
- Pope Francis advances three sainthood causes
- New Jersey prayer service for racial harmony
- Pope adds new titles for Mary to Litany of Loreto
- Pope Francis announces new Vatican laws
- Reactions to the death of George Floyd protests
- Pope Francis advanced 13 sainthood causes including a miracle attributed to Blessed Charles de Fou-cauld and a miracle needed for the beatification of Father Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus.
- Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis called the video of George Floyd gut wrenching.
- Public Masses began opening up recently around the country with more Masses being offered each week.
- House overwhelmingly passes Uighur Human Rights Policy Act which condemns the Chinese Communist Party for forcing Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities into indoctrination camps in northwestern China.
