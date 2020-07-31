Episodes

07/31/2020
Catholic News | July 31

07/28/2020
Catholic News | July 28

07/24/2020
Catholic News | July 24

07/21/2020
Catholic News | July 21

During Pope Francis Angelus address, he offered prayers for all suffering from COVID-19, as well as those suffering from economic repercussions and situations of conflict

Before the execution of Dustin Honken, Catholic leaders pleaded for a lesser sentence or at least a delay

Vatican's Congregation for Clergy developed guide related reform of parish communities and diocesan restructuring

Arson investigation after a fire at Cathedral of Sts. Peter and Paul in Nantes, France

07/10/2020
Catholic News | July 10

  • Supreme Court decisions
  • Vatican summer camp
  • New York Catholic schools closing

 

07/7/2020
Catholic News | July 7

  • United Nations calls for global ceasefire amidst COVID-19 pandemic
  • Coronavirus closing churches in Arizona
  • Catholic Relief Services seeking aid
  • Ennio Morricone born into eternal life
  • National Family Planning Week
07/3/2020
Catholic News | July 3

06/30/2020
Catholic News | June 30

06/26/2020
Catholic News | June 26

06/23/2020
Catholic News | June 23

Headlines:

  • Pope Francis advances three sainthood causes
  • New Jersey prayer service for racial harmony
  • Pope adds new titles for Mary to Litany of Loreto

 

06/19/2020
Catholic News | June 19

06/16/2020
Catholic News | June 16

