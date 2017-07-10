Episodes

Catholic News | July 7

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 7, 2017

  • Former Director of the Vatican Press Office, Joaquin Navarro-Valls, died at the age of 80
  • Bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, expressed "profound concern" over a speech Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland gave
  • Convocation of Catholic Leaders has 3,500 men and women religious, bishops, and laypeople gather in Orlando
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Conference of European Justice and Peace Commissions release joint declaration calling nations to create strategy for elimination of nuclear weapons
Catholic News | July 4

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for July 4, 2017

  • Pope Francis gives support to terminally ill British child
  • Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, makes statement on medical advances
  • Spanish Archbishop Luis La-daria Ferrer to head Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith
  • Pope Francis taking working vacation in July
  • Capuchin Franciscan Father Solanus Casey beatification November 18

 

 

Catholic News | June 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 30, 2017

  • Pope Francis celebrates "Pallium Mass" June 29 on the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul in St. Peter’s Square joined by 5 new cardinals and thirty six archbishops named in the past year
  • Police in Australia's Victoria state announce charges filed against Cardinal George Pell
  • Kristen Day, Democrats for Life board members and pro-life Democrat political figures, meets with Democratic National Committee Chairman Thomas Perez 
Catholic News | June 27

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 27, 2017

  • Pope Francis welcomes members of group dedicated to providing support for those with cancer and their familie to the Vatican
  • Supreme Court rules Lutheran preschool should not be excluded from state grant program to refurbish playground surface because it is religious entity
  • Big week for Catholic Church: five new cardinals being created and palliums given to new archbishops
  • Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Vatican's Congregation for Saints' Causes, presides at beatification Mass for Archbishop Teofil Matulionis
  • Catholic Extension Camp Catholic program for Catholics of all ages

