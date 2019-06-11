Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
06/11/2019
Catholic News | June 11

  • Pope Francis celebrates Pentecost Sunday Mass
  • Remains of Venerable Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen to be moved to St. Mary's Cathedral in Peoria, IL
  • Congregation for Catholic Education publishes document on gender ideology
  • United States Conference of Catholic Bishops hold 2019 Spring General Assembly in Baltimore
  • Meeting with top Vatican diplomats and nuncios discuss current church issues, international collaboration and interreligious dialogue

 

 

06/7/2019
Catholic News | June 7

06/4/2019
Catholic News | June 4

  • Pope Francis visits Romania
  • Pope speaks about Popr Benedict XVI, Europe on the flight back to Rome
  • Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin is calling for an end to so-called “show-funerals”
  • Illinois Senate passes Reproductive Health Act
05/31/2019
Catholic News | May 31

  • New Hampshire death penalty abolished after 16-8 override of Governor Chris Sununu
  • Caravans of migrants are flocking to other countries
  • Vietnam police accused of abducting Catholic advocate for social and charitable activities
  • L'Osservatore Romano names a new director and editorial board for its women's magazine, Women-Church-World
  • Charleston Diocese to help grandparents take a more active role in evangelizing and strengthening the faith

 

05/28/2019
Catholic News | May 28

05/24/2019
Catholic News | May 24

  • Yes to Life: Caring for the Precious Gift of Life in its Frailness confernece held at the Vatican
  • Pope Francis opened the general assembly of Caritas Internationalis with Mass seen on CatholicTV
  • Cardinal Fernando Filoni, prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, visits Sri Lanka
05/21/2019
Catholic News | May 21

05/17/2019
Catholic News | May 17

  • Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs bill banning abortion into law
  • Papal Almoner turns the power back on at a government building occupied by some 450 squatters, including close to 100 children
  • Romania is preparing to welcome Pope Francis who will be visiting the country  May 31 - June 2
  • New York religious groups hoping a Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act becomes law
05/14/2019
Catholic News | May 14

  • Pope Francis ordainins 19 men at Saint Peter's Basilcia Mass on World Day of Prayer for Vocations
  • Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying at Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia
  • Vatican lifting ban on official pilgrimages to Medjugorje
  • Pope Francis prays for victims of Burkina Faso Catholic Church shooting
  • Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich apologizes to local Jewish community after Minister Louis Farrakhan talk
05/10/2019
Catholic News | May 10

  • Pope Francis releases clearer set of universal procedures for reporting suspected abuse, carrying out initial investigations, and protecting victims and whistleblowers
  • Bishop Frank Dewane speaks out after school shooting outside Denver
  • Pope speaks to Gypsy community at Vatican prayer service
  • Virginia Bishops Michael Burbidge of Arlington and Barry Knestout of Richmond condemn judge's decision
05/7/2019
Catholic News | May 7

  • Pope Francis invites bishops of the Ukrainian Catholic Church to the Vatican
  • Pope attends inter-religious meeting in Sofia, Bulgaria to pray for peace
  • Blessed Maria Concepcion Cabrera beatified at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City
05/3/2019
Catholic News | May 3

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's news for May 3, 2019.

