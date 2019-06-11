Catholic News | June 11

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis celebrates Pentecost Sunday Mass
- Remains of Venerable Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen to be moved to St. Mary's Cathedral in Peoria, IL
- Congregation for Catholic Education publishes document on gender ideology
- United States Conference of Catholic Bishops hold 2019 Spring General Assembly in Baltimore
- Meeting with top Vatican diplomats and nuncios discuss current church issues, international collaboration and interreligious dialogue