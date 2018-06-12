Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/12/2018
Catholic News | June 12

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 12, 2018

  • Pope Francis spoke with energy and oil executives and global investors at the Vatican
  • "Serving Others in God's Love" is the theme of U.S. Catholic Church's Religious Freedom Week
  • Pope Francis accepts resignation of three Chilean bishops, including Bishop Juan Barros
  • Itinerary for Pope Francis’ trip to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families published
  • New study concludes Catholic-school children are less disruptive and have more self-control than non-Catholic or public-school students
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/8/2018
Catholic News | June 8

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 8, 2018

  • Pope Francis sends telegram expressing his sadness to Guatemala after Fuego volcano eruption
  • Australian Legislative Assembly passes bill requiring Catholic priests to break the seal of confession in some cases
  • New technology allows us to see what Saint Zdislava Berka of the Czech Republic looked like
  • World Youth Day Cross and Marian Icon coming to United States in August
  • Catholic Church has implemented emergency measures due to Ebola outbreak in Congo
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
06/5/2018
Catholic News | June 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 5, 2018

  • Pope Francis welcomes German Evangelical Lutheran Church to the Vatican
  • U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Colorado baker who refused to make wedding cake for same-sex couple
  • 5th Encuentro, taking place in Dallas in September
  • Archdiocese of Denver to mark 100th anniversary of Servant of God Julia Greeley's death 
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/29/2018
Catholic News | May 29

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 29, 2018

  • Pope Francis Mercy Friday visits
  • Voters in Ireland remove the right to life of the unborn from the country's constitution
  • Vatican conference on the church’s role in the new digital era
  • Cardinal Sean O'Malley on the 3rd anniversary of Pope Francis' environmental encyclical, "Laudato Si', on Care for Our Common Home”
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/25/2018
Catholic News | May 25

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 25, 2018

  • St. John XXIII glass coffin making 370-mile trek to his home town near Bergamo
  • National Catholic Prayer breakfast
  • 9 people, including 5 priests abused by Chilean Father Fernando Karadima or his followers to meet with Pope Francis
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' spring general assembly
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/22/2018
Catholic News | May 22

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 22, 2018

  • Pope Francis announces he will make 14 new cardinals June 29
  • Voters go to the polls in Ireland to vote on amendment that gives unborn children equal right to life "with due regard" to the life of the mother
  • Pope’s message for World Mission Sunday
  • Pope will declare Blesseds Oscar Romero, Paul VI, and four others saints on Oct. 14 during World Synod of Bishops
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/18/2018
Catholic News | May 18

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 18, 2018

  • Two congregations of the Vatican release new document on the moral implications of finance and economics
  • California judge rules California Legislature violated law when it passed End of Life Option Act
  • New feast day in honor of Mary celebrated Monday after Pentecost Sunday
  • Good Shepherd Sister Winifred Doherty speaks at inaugural “Shine the Light” conference
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/15/2018
Catholic News | May 15

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 15, 2018

  • Pope Francis and 34 Chilean bishops meeting at the Vatican
  • Church bombings leaves at least 12 dead and over 40 injured in Indonesia
  • Google criticized for banning campaign ads before a May 25th referendum in Ireland on the right to life of the unborn
  • Custom-built 2018 Lamborghini autographed by Pope Francis raises nearly $1 million dollars at auction in Monaco
  • Congregation for Saints' Causes approves opening the sainthood cause of Iraqi priest and three deacons who were murdered in Mosul
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/11/2018
Catholic News | May 11

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 11, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits two lay communities in Tuscany 
  • Pope blesses Caritas bus from Poland
  • USCCB National Young Adult Ministry Summit May 15-17 in Washington
  • New feast of Mary, Mother of the Church will be celebrated for the first time May 21
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/8/2018
Catholic News | May 8

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 8, 2018

  • Pope Francis visited Blessed Sacrament parish over the weekend in a Rome suburb
  • President Donald Trump's decision to end Temporary Protected Status to many Hondurans in the United States draws criticism from some Catholics
  • Pope joins some 150,000 members of the Neocatechumenal Way to celebrate their 50th anniversary
  • Elaine Fuchs, professor and scientist from The Rockefeller University in New York, appointed to Pontifical Academy for Sciences
  • Vatican releases schedule for Pope Francis’ visit to Geneva on June 21
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/4/2018
Catholic News | May 4

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 4, 2018

  • Ordinary public consistory to be held May 19 to finalize approval of six canonizations, including those of Blesseds Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero.
  • German bishops discuss pastoral guidelines for allowing Anglican or Protestant married to a Catholic to receive the Eucharist under certain circumstances
  • Iowa Legislature passes bill to prohibit abortions after a baby's heartbeat can be detected
  • Chilean abuse survivors who met personally with Pope Francis held a press conference about their meetings
  • President Donald Trump announced, and then signed, an executive order giving faith-based groups a stronger voice in the federal government during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden on the National Day of Prayer, 
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/1/2018
Catholic News | May 1

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 1, 2018

  • Pope Francis meets with members of "A Rare Life" at the Vatican
  • Alfie Evans dies four days after doctors withdrew life support measures
  • Researchers, physicians, health care executives, and entertainers three-day conference on new medical technology and the future of medicine
  • Pope meets with survivors of clergy sexual abuse from Chile 
  • Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio announces that Bishop George Murry diagnosed with leukemia

