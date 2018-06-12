Catholic News | June 12

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 12, 2018
- Pope Francis spoke with energy and oil executives and global investors at the Vatican
- "Serving Others in God's Love" is the theme of U.S. Catholic Church's Religious Freedom Week
- Pope Francis accepts resignation of three Chilean bishops, including Bishop Juan Barros
- Itinerary for Pope Francis’ trip to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families published
- New study concludes Catholic-school children are less disruptive and have more self-control than non-Catholic or public-school students