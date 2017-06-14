Episodes

06/13/2017
Catholic News | June 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 13, 2017

  • Pope Francis Pope Francis makes formal visit to Italy’s presidential palace
  • Pope approves election of Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re College of Cardinals subdean 
  • Catholic Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey and Rep. Karen Bass of California lead congressional delegation to South Sudan and Uganda
  • Father Matthew Keller, rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup, NM donates 1969 Pontiac Firebird Convertible he refurbished for raffle to assist seminarians
06/9/2017
Catholic News | June 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 9, 2017

  • U.S. House of Representatives pass “Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act”
  • Bishops of Venezuela visit Vatican to speak with Pope Francis about political and economic crisis
  • Vice President Mike Pence spekas at 13th annual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC
06/6/2017
Catholic News | June 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 6, 2017

  • Pope Francis celebrates Pentecost Mass in St. Peter’s Square
  • U.S. Catholics and Pope Francis express sorrow after latest London terrorist attacks
  • 50th anniversary of Catholic charismatic renewal ends with prayer service at Circus Maximus
  • U.S. Bishops Spring General Assembly Mass of Prayer and Penance for survivors of sexual abuse
  • Pope welcomes proposal from pontifical mission societies and Vatican Congregation for Evangelization of Peoples
06/2/2017
Catholic News | June 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 2, 2017

  • Pope Francis addresses Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe at the Vatican
  • Uganda Martyrs Day observance
  • International meeting to address abuse of minors on the Internet
  • Peter’s Pence collection
  • Major Archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church passes away

06/13/2017
Marriage Prep | High School Food Pantry

Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host from the CatholicTV living room.

  • Skype interview with John and Teri Bosio, authors of Joined by Grace
  • In-studio guest: Michale Cote discussing Coyle and Cassidy High School Food Pantry
  • Kevin Nelson provides the latest Catholic news
06/13/2017
Saint Anthony of Padua

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Eric Cadin of Braintree, MA on June 13, 2017.
06/13/2017