Catholic News | June 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 13, 2017
- Pope Francis Pope Francis makes formal visit to Italy’s presidential palace
- Pope approves election of Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re College of Cardinals subdean
- Catholic Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey and Rep. Karen Bass of California lead congressional delegation to South Sudan and Uganda
- Father Matthew Keller, rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup, NM donates 1969 Pontiac Firebird Convertible he refurbished for raffle to assist seminarians