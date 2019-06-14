Catholic News | June 14

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) spring meeting in Baltimore
- Bishops authorized implementation of toll-free telephone number and online reporting system for sexual abuse claims
- Bishops also discussed ways to get religiously unaffiliated, or "nones," particularly young people, back to the Catholic Church
- Apostolic See confirms translation of the third edition of the Roman Missal
- Massachusetts Joint Committee on the Judiciary hearing Monday, June 17, at 1 p.m. at State House to hear testimony on bills that would expand abortion in Massachusetts