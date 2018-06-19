Catholic News | June 19

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 19, 2018
- Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus address
- Pope meets members of Italian family associations
- Trenton mass shooting took
- New Christian motivational program designed for men
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Dan O'Connell of Newton, MA on June 20, 2018.
Kevin Nelson and Bonnie Rodgers host this episode of The CatholicTV Network's signature talk show This is the Day. They discuss Venerable Patrick Peyton and the Catholic Media Conference