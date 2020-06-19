Catholic News | June 19

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Episodes
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 16, 2020.
Kevin Nelson reports Catholic news for the day.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson delivers the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson report's on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis announces new Vatican laws
- Reactions to the death of George Floyd protests
Kevin Nelson report's on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis advanced 13 sainthood causes including a miracle attributed to Blessed Charles de Fou-cauld and a miracle needed for the beatification of Father Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus.
- Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis called the video of George Floyd gut wrenching.
- Public Masses began opening up recently around the country with more Masses being offered each week.
- House overwhelmingly passes Uighur Human Rights Policy Act which condemns the Chinese Communist Party for forcing Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities into indoctrination camps in northwestern China.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news
- As Italy and the Vatican continue to battle COVID-19 pandemic, people of Poland send gift offered in part as a celebration of a special anniversary
- Holy Land church leaders release statement about Israel's plans to unilaterally annex West Bank land
- New documentary reveals surprising details about Saint John Paul II and his lasting influence, even after his death
- Pope Francis appoints Father Louis Tylka, a pastor in the Archdiocese of Chicago, to be the coadjutor bishop of the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois
- At recent Mass, pope prays for those unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic
Pages
About
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Recommended
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Richard Fitzgerald of Saint Columbkille in Brighton for the Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Peter DeFazio for the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.