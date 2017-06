Watch The CatholicTV Network Fortnight for Freedom programming from June 21 to July 4 to rally support for the protection of religious freedom in the United States. Throughout the two week period called for by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Bishop Robert Reed, president of CatholicTV has recorded daily reflections on the theme of religious freedom. Called "Our First Most Cherished Liberty", the reflections are drawn from the USCCB's A Statement on Religious Liberty and each closes with a prayer and be seen on demand here at the website for America's Catholic Television Network.

Tune in the fortnight’s Opening Mass June 21 at 7 pm from the Basilica of the National Shrine of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated by Archbishop of Baltimore, William Lori (rebroadcast midnight).

This YouTube playlist features A Rosary for Our Nation and Bishop Reed's reflections.

