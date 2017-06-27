Episodes

06/27/2017
Catholic News | June 27

 

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 27, 2017

  • Pope Francis welcomes members of group dedicated to providing support for those with cancer and their familie to the Vatican
  • Supreme Court rules Lutheran preschool should not be excluded from state grant program to refurbish playground surface because it is religious entity
  • Big week for Catholic Church: five new cardinals being created and palliums given to new archbishops
  • Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Vatican's Congregation for Saints' Causes, presides at beatification Mass for Archbishop Teofil Matulionis
  • Catholic Extension Camp Catholic program for Catholics of all ages
06/23/2017
Catholic News | June 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 23, 2017

  • Vatican announces Pope Francis not traveling to South Sudan
  • Baltimore Archbishop William Lori celebrates USCCB's Fortnight for Freedom Opening Mass at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
  • NFL Hall of Fame members including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meet with pope at the Vatican
  • WorldPriest Apostolate 8th annual global rosary relay
06/20/2017
Catholic News | June 20

 

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 20, 2017

  • Pope Francis Mass and procession on feast of the Body and Blood of Christ
  • World Refugee Day
  • Cardinal Jaime Ortega, Catholic Archbishop-emeritus of Havana calls for dialogue between United States and Cuba
  • Pope to visit Latin America in 2018
  • Rome Diocese’s annual convention opens with message from Pope Francis
06/16/2017
Catholic News | June 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 16, 2017

  • USCCB spring meeting in Indianapolis; special Mass of Prayer and Penance for survivors of sexual abuse within the church

  • Vatican organizes meeting with bishops from countries most affected by migration crisis
  • Prayer service at home parish of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, after Scalise and 4 others shot by gunman in Alexandria, VA
  • Vatican releases online questionnaire for 16- to 29-year-olds

 

Consistory 2017 | 5 New Cardinals

Pope Francis presides at the public consistory for the creation of new cardinals

New Cardinals:

  • Cardinal Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun of Laos
  • Cardinal Jean Zerbo of Mali
  • Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chavez of San Salvador
  • Cardinal Juan Jose Omella of Barcelona
  • Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Stockholm 

 

 
06/28/2017
Saint Irenaeus

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Frank Silva of Burlington, MA on June 28, 2017.

Scripture Readings:

  • Genesis 15:1-12, 17-18
  • Psalm 105:1-2, 3-4, 6-7, 8-9
  • Response:  The Lord remembers his covenant for ever
  • Alleluia: John15:4A,5B
  • Gospel: Matthew 7:15-20
06/28/2017
Land of the Free

Father Robert Reed leads this reflection for the eighth day of the Fortnight for Freedom. 
06/28/2017