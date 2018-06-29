Catholic News | June 29

Episodes
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 26, 2018
- Pope Francis addressed Pontifical Academy for Life general assembly at the Vatican
- Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit releases pastoral note
- Pope makes unexpected visit assisted-living facility in Rome
- Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops reacts to Canadian Senate Cannabis Act
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 22, 2018
- Pope Francis in Geneva
- Mexican bishops security protocols
- Cardinal Theodore McCarrick
- Pope Francis in-flight interview
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 19, 2018
- Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus address
- Pope meets members of Italian family associations
- Trenton mass shooting took
- New Christian motivational program designed for men
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 15, 2018
- Pope Francis’ message for the World Day of the Poor
- U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Spring General Assembly
- 15th-century copy of a letter Christopher Columbus describing the riches of the New World returned to Vatican
- Overseas aid agency of the bishops of England and Wales warning on ability of relief groups to get aid to vulnerable Yemeni families
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 12, 2018
- Pope Francis spoke with energy and oil executives and global investors at the Vatican
- "Serving Others in God's Love" is the theme of U.S. Catholic Church's Religious Freedom Week
- Pope Francis accepts resignation of three Chilean bishops, including Bishop Juan Barros
- Itinerary for Pope Francis’ trip to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families published
- New study concludes Catholic-school children are less disruptive and have more self-control than non-Catholic or public-school students
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 8, 2018
- Pope Francis sends telegram expressing his sadness to Guatemala after Fuego volcano eruption
- Australian Legislative Assembly passes bill requiring Catholic priests to break the seal of confession in some cases
- New technology allows us to see what Saint Zdislava Berka of the Czech Republic looked like
- World Youth Day Cross and Marian Icon coming to United States in August
- Catholic Church has implemented emergency measures due to Ebola outbreak in Congo
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 5, 2018
- Pope Francis welcomes German Evangelical Lutheran Church to the Vatican
- U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Colorado baker who refused to make wedding cake for same-sex couple
- 5th Encuentro, taking place in Dallas in September
- Archdiocese of Denver to mark 100th anniversary of Servant of God Julia Greeley's death
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 1, 2018
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 29, 2018
- Pope Francis Mercy Friday visits
- Voters in Ireland remove the right to life of the unborn from the country's constitution
- Vatican conference on the church’s role in the new digital era
- Cardinal Sean O'Malley on the 3rd anniversary of Pope Francis' environmental encyclical, "Laudato Si', on Care for Our Common Home”
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 25, 2018
- St. John XXIII glass coffin making 370-mile trek to his home town near Bergamo
- National Catholic Prayer breakfast
- 9 people, including 5 priests abused by Chilean Father Fernando Karadima or his followers to meet with Pope Francis
- U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' spring general assembly
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 22, 2018
- Pope Francis announces he will make 14 new cardinals June 29
- Voters go to the polls in Ireland to vote on amendment that gives unborn children equal right to life "with due regard" to the life of the mother
- Pope’s message for World Mission Sunday
- Pope will declare Blesseds Oscar Romero, Paul VI, and four others saints on Oct. 14 during World Synod of Bishops
