06/30/2017
Catholic News | June 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 30, 2017

  • Pope Francis celebrates "Pallium Mass" June 29 on the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul in St. Peter’s Square joined by 5 new cardinals and thirty six archbishops named in the past year
  • Police in Australia's Victoria state announce charges filed against Cardinal George Pell
  • Kristen Day, Democrats for Life board members and pro-life Democrat political figures, meets with Democratic National Committee Chairman Thomas Perez 
06/27/2017
Catholic News | June 27

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 27, 2017

  • Pope Francis welcomes members of group dedicated to providing support for those with cancer and their familie to the Vatican
  • Supreme Court rules Lutheran preschool should not be excluded from state grant program to refurbish playground surface because it is religious entity
  • Big week for Catholic Church: five new cardinals being created and palliums given to new archbishops
  • Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Vatican's Congregation for Saints' Causes, presides at beatification Mass for Archbishop Teofil Matulionis
  • Catholic Extension Camp Catholic program for Catholics of all ages
06/23/2017
Catholic News | June 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 23, 2017

  • Vatican announces Pope Francis not traveling to South Sudan
  • Baltimore Archbishop William Lori celebrates USCCB's Fortnight for Freedom Opening Mass at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
  • NFL Hall of Fame members including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meet with pope at the Vatican
  • WorldPriest Apostolate 8th annual global rosary relay
06/20/2017
Catholic News | June 20

 

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 20, 2017

  • Pope Francis Mass and procession on feast of the Body and Blood of Christ
  • World Refugee Day
  • Cardinal Jaime Ortega, Catholic Archbishop-emeritus of Havana calls for dialogue between United States and Cuba
  • Pope to visit Latin America in 2018
  • Rome Diocese’s annual convention opens with message from Pope Francis

