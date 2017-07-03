Catholic News | June 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 27, 2017
- Pope Francis welcomes members of group dedicated to providing support for those with cancer and their familie to the Vatican
- Supreme Court rules Lutheran preschool should not be excluded from state grant program to refurbish playground surface because it is religious entity
- Big week for Catholic Church: five new cardinals being created and palliums given to new archbishops
- Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Vatican's Congregation for Saints' Causes, presides at beatification Mass for Archbishop Teofil Matulionis
- Catholic Extension Camp Catholic program for Catholics of all ages