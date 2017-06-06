Episodes

06/6/2017
Catholic News | June 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 6, 2017

  • Pope Francis celebrates Pentecost Mass in St. Peter’s Square
  • U.S. Catholics and Pope Francis express sorrow after latest London terrorist attacks
  • 50th anniversary of Catholic charismatic renewal ends with prayer service at Circus Maximus
  • U.S. Bishops Spring General Assembly Mass of Prayer and Penance for survivors of sexual abuse
  • Pope welcomes proposal from pontifical mission societies and Vatican Congregation for Evangelization of Peoples
06/2/2017
Catholic News | June 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 2, 2017

  • Pope Francis addresses Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe at the Vatican
  • Uganda Martyrs Day observance
  • International meeting to address abuse of minors on the Internet
  • Peter’s Pence collection
  • Major Archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church passes away
05/30/2017
Catholic News | May 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 30, 2017

  • Pope Francis visits Genoa
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Vatican asks pope to help Canadians move forward on reconciliation with indigenous people
  • New vicar for Diocese of Rome appointed
  • Prayers for victims of attack in Egypt that killed at least 26 people, many of whom were children
05/26/2017
Catholic News | May 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 26, 2017

  • President Donald Trump meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
  • Guidebook sent to  Convocation of Catholic Leaders attendees
  • Annual survey of 2017 ordination class released

Wednesday | 9th Week | Ordinary Time

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Romanus Cessario, professor of Systematic Theology at Saint John's Seminary on June 7, 2017.
Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host from the CatholicTV living room.

  • Guest: John Ebrahimian, writer, director, & producer of In Search of St. Francis
  • Kevin Nelson shares the latest Catholic news
