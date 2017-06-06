Catholic News | June 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for June 6, 2017
- Pope Francis celebrates Pentecost Mass in St. Peter’s Square
- U.S. Catholics and Pope Francis express sorrow after latest London terrorist attacks
- 50th anniversary of Catholic charismatic renewal ends with prayer service at Circus Maximus
- U.S. Bishops Spring General Assembly Mass of Prayer and Penance for survivors of sexual abuse
- Pope welcomes proposal from pontifical mission societies and Vatican Congregation for Evangelization of Peoples