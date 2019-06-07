Catholic News | June 7

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's news.
- Pope Francis visits Romania
- Pope speaks about Popr Benedict XVI, Europe on the flight back to Rome
- Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin is calling for an end to so-called “show-funerals”
- Illinois Senate passes Reproductive Health Act
- New Hampshire death penalty abolished after 16-8 override of Governor Chris Sununu
- Caravans of migrants are flocking to other countries
- Vietnam police accused of abducting Catholic advocate for social and charitable activities
- L'Osservatore Romano names a new director and editorial board for its women's magazine, Women-Church-World
- Charleston Diocese to help grandparents take a more active role in evangelizing and strengthening the faith
- Yes to Life: Caring for the Precious Gift of Life in its Frailness confernece held at the Vatican
- Pope Francis opened the general assembly of Caritas Internationalis with Mass seen on CatholicTV
- Cardinal Fernando Filoni, prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, visits Sri Lanka
- Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs bill banning abortion into law
- Papal Almoner turns the power back on at a government building occupied by some 450 squatters, including close to 100 children
- Romania is preparing to welcome Pope Francis who will be visiting the country May 31 - June 2
- New York religious groups hoping a Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act becomes law
- Pope Francis ordainins 19 men at Saint Peter's Basilcia Mass on World Day of Prayer for Vocations
- Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying at Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia
- Vatican lifting ban on official pilgrimages to Medjugorje
- Pope Francis prays for victims of Burkina Faso Catholic Church shooting
- Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich apologizes to local Jewish community after Minister Louis Farrakhan talk
- Pope Francis releases clearer set of universal procedures for reporting suspected abuse, carrying out initial investigations, and protecting victims and whistleblowers
- Bishop Frank Dewane speaks out after school shooting outside Denver
- Pope speaks to Gypsy community at Vatican prayer service
- Virginia Bishops Michael Burbidge of Arlington and Barry Knestout of Richmond condemn judge's decision
- Pope Francis invites bishops of the Ukrainian Catholic Church to the Vatican
- Pope attends inter-religious meeting in Sofia, Bulgaria to pray for peace
- Blessed Maria Concepcion Cabrera beatified at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's news for May 3, 2019.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's news.