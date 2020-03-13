Catholic News | March 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Pope Francis held his general audience during a live broadcast from the library of the Apostolic Palace
Pope prays for those affected by coronavirus pandemic and people in Syria who are suffering on the border of Greece and Turkey
Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis profoundly saddened about Abortion Provider Appreciation Day
Pope Francis entrusted to Jesus' mother the suffering and anguish of millions of people affected by the coronavirus pandemic
Colorado senate has voted to replace Columbus Day, a federal holiday, and instead create a day to honor Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, the patron of immigrants