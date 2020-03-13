Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/13/2020
Catholic News | March 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Pope Francis held his general audience during a live broadcast from the library of the Apostolic Palace

Pope prays for those affected by coronavirus pandemic and people in Syria who are suffering on the border of Greece and Turkey

Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis profoundly saddened about Abortion Provider Appreciation Day

Pope Francis entrusted to Jesus' mother the suffering and anguish of millions of people affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Colorado senate has voted to replace Columbus Day, a federal holiday, and instead create a day to honor Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, the patron of immigrants

03/10/2020
Catholic News | March 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 10, 2020.

Headlines: Pope Francis, Coronavirus, Walking with Moms in Need, Indiana Assisted Suicide Bill, Soulcore

03/6/2020
Catholic News | March 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
03/3/2020
Catholic News | March 3

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Headlines Pope Francis Angelus, Missing Vatican Lenten Retreat, Coronavirus

02/28/2020
Catholic News | February 28

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Tuesday, January 28.
02/25/2020
Catholic News | February 25

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Tuesday, February 25.

02/21/2020
Catholic News | February 21

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports the day's Catholic news.
02/18/2020
Catholic News | February 18

Kevin Nelson reports the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic day's news.
02/14/2020
Catholic News | February 14

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.
02/11/2020
Catholic News | February 11

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

Headlines: Pope Francis to visit Malta; Tim Tebow's Night to Shine Foundation; California State University-San Marcos; World Marriage Day

02/7/2020
Catholic News | February 7

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

Headlines: Pope Francis, divorce

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
02/4/2020
Catholic News | February 4

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Father Peter DeFazio celebrates Sunday Catholic Mass for March 15, 2020 in CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross.
Sunday Mass | 3rd Week | Lent

Father Peter DeFazio celebrates Sunday Catholic Mass for March 15, 2020 in CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross.
CatholicTV Mass
03/15/2020
Catholic News | March 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Catholic Newsbreak
03/13/2020
Catholics in the Public Square

Bishop Robert Reed, Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV living room.

  • Bonnie Rodgers Skype interview with Kevin Downs, producer of I Still Believe

  • Blink segment: Prayer for Coronavirus pandemic from Bishop of Springfield (MA) Mitchell Rozanski

  • Catholic Newsbreak
This Is The Day
03/13/2020