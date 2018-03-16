Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/16/2018
Catholic News | March 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 16, 2018

  • New biography of Saint Francis of Assisi released on the 5th anniversary of the election of Pope Francis
  • Archbishop Joseph Kurtz and Bishop James Conley joint statement welcoming re-introduction of First Amendment Defense Act
  • Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking passed away at 76
  • St. Joseph's/Candler health system, Georgia Southern University and the U.S. Department of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training program teaming up
  • Pubs in Ireland open and serving alcohol on Good Friday for the first time in 91 years
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/9/2018
Catholic News | March 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 9, 2018

  • Pope Francis signed decrees for the causes of 13 men and women, among them, Blessed Pope Paul VI and Blessed Archbishop Oscar Romero
  • Pope's weekly general audience in the Vatican's Paul VI hall
  • Vatican has announced Pope Francis has asked that the Way of the Cross meditations at the Coliseum in Rome be written by a group of students
  • Vatican is hosting a conference for students, developers and entrepreneurs from around the world that aims to find high-tech solutions for complex global issues
  • Theme for the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon region is "The Amazon: New paths for the church and for an integral ecology"
Kevin Nelson Catholic news
03/6/2018
Catholic News | March 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 6, 2018

  • Pope Francis decrees Catholics will mark the feast of "the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church" on the Monday after Pentecost each year
  • Pope holds private audience with Chancellor of the Republic of Austria
  • The Holy Father will visit Geneva in June
  • Vatican taking look at ways to end loneliness, helping people as they age
  • Melbourne, Australia hearing to determine if Cardinal George Pell would stand trial on decades-old charges of sexual abuse
  • Pope Francis meets members of Italy's national association of nursing professionals
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/2/2018
Catholic News | March 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 2, 2018

  • Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith releases document on Christian salvation
  • Doors to the church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem have been re-opened
  • New ambassador to the Holy See from Nicaragua
  • World Meeting of Families preliminary program for the Pastoral Congress
  • Archdiocese of Boston Excellence in Education Award
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/27/2018
Catholic News | February 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 27, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits Roman parish
  • Colosseum lit red as a reminder and prayer for persecuted Christians
  • After Sunday Angelus, pope calls for end to war in Syria
  • Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem closed
  • Rare Roman snowstorm, bringing the city to a standstill
02/23/2018
Catholic News | February 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 23, 2018

  • Pope Francis has released his annual message for local celebrations of World Youth Day
  • Reaction to the death of iconic preacher Rev. Billy Graham
  • February 23rd is the day that Pope Francis declared a Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace
  • Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta emergency gallbladder
  • Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" 
02/20/2018
Catholic News | February 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 21, 2018

  • Synod of Bishops with youth theme in October
  • Pope Francis names nine new members to Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors
  • New ambassador of Korea to the Holy See
  • USSCB announce National Catholic Call-In Day to Protect Dreamers
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/16/2018
Catholic News | February 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 16, 2018

  • Pope Francis began Ash Wednesday at Benedictines' Monastery of St. Anselm, then made traditional procession to Basilica of Santa Sabina for Mass
  • After South Florida tragedy, Archbishop Thomas Wenski urges community "to support one another in this time of grief"
  • Pope Francis tells Cholean Jesuits he tries not to think of opposition as resistance
  • USCCB asking Catholics to join with Pope Francis for day of prayer and fasting for peace
  • World Meeting of Families Dublin bringing couples together on Valentine's Day
Kevin Nelson Catholic news
02/13/2018
Catholic News | February 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 13, 2018

  • After Angelus prayer, Pope Francis announces registration for World Youth Day in Panama is open
  • Anscombe Centre for Bioethics warns Scottish government about proposed changes to gender recognition law
  • Pope Francis meets with Italian young people, adults and migrants rescued from human traffickers
  • Bishop Jacques Benoit-Gonnin of Beauvais, France recognizes miraculous cure of a pilgrim to Lourdes
02/9/2018
Catholic News | February 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 9, 2018

  • Pope Francis highlights World Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking at weekly general audience
  • Retired Pope Benedict XVI writes he is on a pilgrimage toward home
  • Two Mexican priests gunned down after Candlemas celebrations
  • Pope releases message to help Catholics prepare for Lent
  • President Donald Trump speaks at National Prayer Breakfast
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/6/2018
Catholic News | February 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 6, 2018

  • Pope Francis discusses Middle East peace and Jerusalme with the president of Turkey
  • Pope marks Italy's Pro-Life Sunday and calls for a day of prayer and fasting for peace during Angelus prayer 
  • World Youth Day 2019 Panama will highlight themes from Laudato Si and Latin American Church
  • Ash Wednesday collection for Church in Central and Eastern Europe
  • Archdiocese of Portland Encuentro gathering
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
02/2/2018
Catholic News | February 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 2, 2018

  • At weekly general audience, Poep Francis talks about the Mass
  • National Marriage Week USA
  • Pope Francis sending expert in abuse allegations to Chile, after recently receiving information concerning Bishop Juan Barros
  • Tensions rise in Venezuela between local Catholic Church leaders and the administration of President Nicolas Maduro
  • Ash Wednesday falls on Valentine’s Day

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 16, 2018

  • New biography of Saint Francis of Assisi released on the 5th anniversary of the election of Pope Francis
  • Archbishop Joseph Kurtz and Bishop James Conley joint statement welcoming re-introduction of First Amendment Defense Act
  • Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking passed away at 76
  • St. Joseph's/Candler health system, Georgia Southern University and the U.S. Department of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training program teaming up
  • Pubs in Ireland open and serving alcohol on Good Friday for the first time in 91 years

