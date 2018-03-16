Catholic News | March 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 16, 2018
- New biography of Saint Francis of Assisi released on the 5th anniversary of the election of Pope Francis
- Archbishop Joseph Kurtz and Bishop James Conley joint statement welcoming re-introduction of First Amendment Defense Act
- Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking passed away at 76
- St. Joseph's/Candler health system, Georgia Southern University and the U.S. Department of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training program teaming up
- Pubs in Ireland open and serving alcohol on Good Friday for the first time in 91 years