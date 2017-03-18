Catholic News | March 17

Episodes

03/17/2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 17, 2017

  • Supreme Knight Carl Anderson of the Knights of Columbus urged prayers for "those who are being persecuted and killed for their faith"
  • Cameras allowed in laboratories of Vatican museums to get a glimpse of the work being done throughout the year
  • Apostleship of the Sea announces Bishop Brendan Cahill of Victoria, TX as its new bishop promoter in the United States
  • Vatican confirms Pope Francis’ to visit Egypt in 2017
  • Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, Northern Ireland urges Irish people and those of Irish descent celebrating Saint Patrick's Day to remember the plight of migrants
03/10/2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 10, 2017

  • Role and voice of women highlighted at Vatican 
  • Proclamations signed by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson to allow execution of eight death-row inmates before one of the state's lethal injection drugs expires
  • U.N. declares famine in parts of war-torn South Sudan
  • Pope Francis calls shortage of priests an enormous problem, especially in Germany and Switzerland
03/7/2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 7, 2017

  • President Donald Trump's new executive order temporarily bans refugees from 6 majority Muslim countries
  • Pope Francis and Vatican Curia spending week in prayer at annual Lenten retreat
  • President Trump participates in roundtable at St. Andrew School in Orlando about Florida Tax Credit Scholarship program
  • Children at Pope Francis's weekly audience have personal encounter with pope
  • St. Francis High School in Mountain View, CA turn $15,000 investment into $24 million dollar windfall
03/3/2017
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 3, 2017

  • Pope Francis leads meditation with diocesan and religious clergy of Rome at Basilica of St. John Lateran
  • Vatican workshop concludes increasing threats against biodiversity, unsustainable use of the earth's resources, and accelerated extinction rates driven more by overconsumption and unjust wealth distribution than number of people on the planet
  • Last remaining abuse survivor on the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors resigns over resistance from Vatican against implementing recommendations
  • Conference held to discuss Iraqi Christian refugees in Jordan

Mass Readings | 3rd Sunday | Lent

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Archdiocese of Manila reflects on the Sunday Mass readings for the Third Sunday of Lent from Exodus, Paul's Letter to the Romans, and the Gospel of John.
The Word Exposed
03/18/2017
3rd Sunday | Lent

Catholic Mass celebrated from the National Shrine of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., for March 19, 2017.
National Shrine Mass
03/18/2017
Saturday | 2nd Week | Lent

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Jack Lynch for Saturday, March 18, 2017.

CatholicTV Mass
03/18/2017