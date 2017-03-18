Catholic News | March 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 17, 2017
- Supreme Knight Carl Anderson of the Knights of Columbus urged prayers for "those who are being persecuted and killed for their faith"
- Cameras allowed in laboratories of Vatican museums to get a glimpse of the work being done throughout the year
- Apostleship of the Sea announces Bishop Brendan Cahill of Victoria, TX as its new bishop promoter in the United States
- Vatican confirms Pope Francis’ to visit Egypt in 2017
- Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, Northern Ireland urges Irish people and those of Irish descent celebrating Saint Patrick's Day to remember the plight of migrants