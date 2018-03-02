Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/2/2018
Catholic News | March 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 3, 2018

  • Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith releases document on Christian salvation
  • Doors to the church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem have been re-opened
  • New ambassador to the Holy See from Nicaragua
  • World Meeting of Families preliminary program for the Pastoral Congress
  • Archdiocese of Boston Excellence in Education Award
02/27/2018
02/27/2018
Catholic News | February 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 27, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits Roman parish
  • Colosseum lit red as a reminder and prayer for persecuted Christians
  • After Sunday Angelus, pope calls for end to war in Syria
  • Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem closed
  • Rare Roman snowstorm, bringing the city to a standstill
02/20/2018
Catholic News | February 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 21, 2018

  • Synod of Bishops with youth theme in October
  • Pope Francis names nine new members to Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors
  • New ambassador of Korea to the Holy See
  • USSCB announce National Catholic Call-In Day to Protect Dreamers
02/16/2018
02/16/2018
Catholic News | February 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 16, 2018

  • Pope Francis began Ash Wednesday at Benedictines' Monastery of St. Anselm, then made traditional procession to Basilica of Santa Sabina for Mass
  • After South Florida tragedy, Archbishop Thomas Wenski urges community "to support one another in this time of grief"
  • Pope Francis tells Cholean Jesuits he tries not to think of opposition as resistance
  • USCCB asking Catholics to join with Pope Francis for day of prayer and fasting for peace
  • World Meeting of Families Dublin bringing couples together on Valentine's Day
02/13/2018
02/13/2018
Catholic News | February 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 13, 2018

  • After Angelus prayer, Pope Francis announces registration for World Youth Day in Panama is open
  • Anscombe Centre for Bioethics warns Scottish government about proposed changes to gender recognition law
  • Pope Francis meets with Italian young people, adults and migrants rescued from human traffickers
  • Bishop Jacques Benoit-Gonnin of Beauvais, France recognizes miraculous cure of a pilgrim to Lourdes
02/9/2018
Catholic News | February 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 9, 2018

  • Pope Francis highlights World Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking at weekly general audience
  • Retired Pope Benedict XVI writes he is on a pilgrimage toward home
  • Two Mexican priests gunned down after Candlemas celebrations
  • Pope releases message to help Catholics prepare for Lent
  • President Donald Trump speaks at National Prayer Breakfast
02/6/2018
02/6/2018
Catholic News | February 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 6, 2018

  • Pope Francis discusses Middle East peace and Jerusalme with the president of Turkey
  • Pope marks Italy's Pro-Life Sunday and calls for a day of prayer and fasting for peace during Angelus prayer 
  • World Youth Day 2019 Panama will highlight themes from Laudato Si and Latin American Church
  • Ash Wednesday collection for Church in Central and Eastern Europe
  • Archdiocese of Portland Encuentro gathering
02/2/2018
02/2/2018
Catholic News | February 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 2, 2018

  • At weekly general audience, Poep Francis talks about the Mass
  • National Marriage Week USA
  • Pope Francis sending expert in abuse allegations to Chile, after recently receiving information concerning Bishop Juan Barros
  • Tensions rise in Venezuela between local Catholic Church leaders and the administration of President Nicolas Maduro
  • Ash Wednesday falls on Valentine’s Day
01/30/2018
Catholic News | January 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 30, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits Ukrainian Catholic Basilica of Santa Sophia in Rome
  • Pro-life supporters gather in San Francisco for 14th Annual Walk for Life West Coast
  • Pope chooses Father Jose Tolentino de Mendonca to lead Lenten retreat for Roman Curia
  • At Sunday Angelus, Pope prays for victims and families of those killed and injured in recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan
01/26/2018
01/26/2018
Catholic News | January 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 26, 2018

  • Closing the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Pope Francis presided at an ecumenical evening prayer service on the feast of the Conversion of St. Paul at Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls 
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Jan. 25 the U.S. delegates at a pre-synod gathering in Rome in March
  • Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life announced that starting Feb. 2, the feast of the Presentation of the Lord, organizers will be releasing a multimedia series of catechetical materials in five languages online
  • First Indiana March for Life in Indianapolis on January 22nd drew about 500 participants
01/23/2018
Catholic News | January 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 23, 2018

  • Pope Francis ends pastoral visit to Peru with outdoor Mass in Lima, where an estimated 1.3 million people gathered
  • Police and security forces use violence to break up protests in Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Cardinal Seán O’Malley on incident with Pope Francis in Chile where the pope defended Bishop Juan Barros, accused of covering up abuse
  • Cardinal Timothy Dolan on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act
01/19/2018
Catholic News | January 19

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for January 19, 2018

  • Pope Francis in Peru after visit to Chile (schedule of CatholicTV broadcasts)
  • Pope marries flight attendants
  • 2017 Christian persecution numbers; Open Doors rebuilding Syria and Iraq
  • Marist poll on abortion

CatholicTV will hold its 4th Annual Webathon Novena
Pray | Fast | Give

From March 8-16, The CatholicTV Network will hold its 4th Annual Webathon Novena. Each of the nine days, we are asking viewers to participate in prayer, fasting and almsgiving. There are many choices for all three. You can do one, two or all three. During the webathon, pray for the intentions of CatholicTV, fast from secular media and tune into our programming, and give in order to support the mission of the network.

At CatholicTV, it is part of our mission to provide free online streaming to our viewers. We are proud to say we have been free live streaming since 1999 with limited interruptions. However, it is now 2017 and internet expenses are ever increasing. We have done all we think we can do. It has proved to be a difficult task. The webathon donations have allowed us to designate more resources to making a better live stream of CatholicTV available to online viewers. Through our responsive website, viewers on super-sized 4D big screens to the smallest handheld devices have the best viewing experience the current technology allows. These donations have allowed us to allocate more resources to both our website and cable providers on-demand libraries. There are hundreds of high-def videos at our website. New videos are added as space allows.

Last year, we received online donations from 33 states and many from Canada. We also received donations from several countries including Ireland, England, Dubai, Japan, Australia and Guam. We would like to be able to fill in the whole United States map and add a few more countries this year. So, please participate in the 2018 Webathon Novena at CatholicTV.com and tell your friends and family around the country and the world wide web to so the same.
2018 Webathon Novena
03/8/2018
03/2/2018
Catholic Newsbreak
03/2/2018
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Joseph Boafo
Friday Mass | 2nd Week | Lent

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Joseph Boafo of Winthrop, MA on March 2, 2018.

Live from the Chapel of the Holy Cross at CatholicTV's headquarters daily at 9:30 a.m. ET.

 
CatholicTV Mass
03/2/2018