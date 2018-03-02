Catholic News | March 2

From March 8-16, The CatholicTV Network will hold its 4th Annual Webathon Novena. Each of the nine days, we are asking viewers to participate in prayer, fasting and almsgiving. There are many choices for all three. You can do one, two or all three. During the webathon, pray for the intentions of CatholicTV, fast from secular media and tune into our programming, and give in order to support the mission of the network.

At CatholicTV, it is part of our mission to provide free online streaming to our viewers. We are proud to say we have been free live streaming since 1999 with limited interruptions. However, it is now 2017 and internet expenses are ever increasing. We have done all we think we can do. It has proved to be a difficult task. The webathon donations have allowed us to designate more resources to making a better live stream of CatholicTV available to online viewers. Through our responsive website, viewers on super-sized 4D big screens to the smallest handheld devices have the best viewing experience the current technology allows. These donations have allowed us to allocate more resources to both our website and cable providers on-demand libraries. There are hundreds of high-def videos at our website. New videos are added as space allows.

Last year, we received online donations from 33 states and many from Canada. We also received donations from several countries including Ireland, England, Dubai, Japan, Australia and Guam. We would like to be able to fill in the whole United States map and add a few more countries this year. So, please participate in the 2018 Webathon Novena at CatholicTV.com and tell your friends and family around the country and the world wide web to so the same.