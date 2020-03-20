Catholic News | March 20

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis Saint Joseph Day Mass
- John Garvey tests positive for Coronavirus
- Talarico making surgical masks
- Catholic churches, schools, shrines closing worldwide
Pope Francis held his general audience during a live broadcast from the library of the Apostolic Palace
Pope prays for those affected by coronavirus pandemic and people in Syria who are suffering on the border of Greece and Turkey
Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis profoundly saddened about Abortion Provider Appreciation Day
Pope Francis entrusted to Jesus' mother the suffering and anguish of millions of people affected by the coronavirus pandemic
Colorado senate has voted to replace Columbus Day, a federal holiday, and instead create a day to honor Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, the patron of immigrants
Headlines: Pope Francis, Coronavirus, Walking with Moms in Need, Indiana Assisted Suicide Bill, Soulcore
Headlines Pope Francis Angelus, Missing Vatican Lenten Retreat, Coronavirus
Headlines: Pope Francis to visit Malta; Tim Tebow's Night to Shine Foundation; California State University-San Marcos; World Marriage Day
Catholic online daily Mass celebrated in Toronto's Loretto Abbey for the 4th Saturday in Lent.
Presider: Father Jack Lynch
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
