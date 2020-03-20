Episodes

Catholic News | March 20
03/20/2020
Catholic News | March 20

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis Saint Joseph Day Mass
  • John Garvey tests positive for Coronavirus
  • Talarico making surgical masks
  • Catholic churches, schools, shrines closing worldwide

 

 

Catholic News | March 17
03/17/2020
Catholic News | March 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Tuesday, March 17.

Catholic News | March 13
03/13/2020
Catholic News | March 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Pope Francis held his general audience during a live broadcast from the library of the Apostolic Palace

Pope prays for those affected by coronavirus pandemic and people in Syria who are suffering on the border of Greece and Turkey

Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis profoundly saddened about Abortion Provider Appreciation Day

Pope Francis entrusted to Jesus' mother the suffering and anguish of millions of people affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Colorado senate has voted to replace Columbus Day, a federal holiday, and instead create a day to honor Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, the patron of immigrants

Catholic News | March 10
03/10/2020
Catholic News | March 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 10, 2020.

Headlines: Pope Francis, Coronavirus, Walking with Moms in Need, Indiana Assisted Suicide Bill, Soulcore

Catholic News | March 6
03/6/2020
Catholic News | March 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Catholic News | March 3
03/3/2020
Catholic News | March 3

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Headlines Pope Francis Angelus, Missing Vatican Lenten Retreat, Coronavirus

Catholic News | February 28
02/28/2020
Catholic News | February 28

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Tuesday, January 28.
02/25/2020
Catholic News | February 25

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for Tuesday, February 25.

Catholic News | February 25
02/21/2020
Catholic News | February 21

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Catholic News | February 18
02/18/2020
Catholic News | February 18

Kevin Nelson reports the day's Catholic news.

Catholic News | February 14
02/14/2020
Catholic News | February 14

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Catholic News | February 11
02/11/2020
Catholic News | February 11

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

Headlines: Pope Francis to visit Malta; Tim Tebow's Night to Shine Foundation; California State University-San Marcos; World Marriage Day

Father Jack Lynch celebrates Catholic Mass
Saturday Mass | 4th Week | Lent

Catholic online daily Mass celebrated in Toronto's Loretto Abbey for the 4th Saturday in Lent.

Presider: Father Jack Lynch
CatholicTV Mass
03/21/2020
Bishop Robert Reed prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers
Saturday Morning Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.

This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
03/21/2020
