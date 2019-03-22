Catholic News | March 22

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 22, 2019.
- Pope Francis will sign his letter to young people at the Holy House of Loreto on March 25th the feast of the Annunciation
- 10 bishops of Kazakhstan's Episcopal Conference met with the pope this past week
- Auxiliary Bishop Yuri Kasabutski of Minsk, Belarus reports "Belarus officials are arbitrarily denying residence and work permits to visiting Catholic priests and nuns, when the country still lacks enough people to serve in ministry. “
- To Raise the Fallen is a new book on the spiritual writings of Irish priest Father Donal O'Sullivan