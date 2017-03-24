Catholic News | March 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 24, 2017
- Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster calls for prayers after terrorist attack in London
- Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston, Head of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, gives opening prayer and address seminar this past week at Gregorian University
- Vatican announces Pope Francis approved recognition of miracle attributed to intercession of two shepherd children who saw Our Lady of Fatima in 1917, thus paving the way for their canonization
- Cardinal William Keeler, former Archbishop of Baltimore, passes away at age 86