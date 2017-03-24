Episodes

03/24/2017
Catholic News | March 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 24, 2017

  • Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster calls for prayers after terrorist attack in London
  • Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston, Head of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, gives opening prayer and address seminar this past week at Gregorian University
  • Vatican announces Pope Francis approved recognition of miracle attributed to intercession of two shepherd children who saw Our Lady of Fatima in 1917, thus paving the way for their canonization
  • Cardinal William Keeler, former Archbishop of Baltimore, passes away at age 86
03/21/2017
Catholic News | March 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 21, 2017

  • Pope Francis meets with President of Rwanda, asks for God’s forgiveness for Catholic Church's failures during 1994 Rwanda genocide
  • Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Florida, chairman of USCCB Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, sends letter to house about health care bill
  • Vatican releases schedule for pope's pilgrimage to Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima Portugal
03/17/2017
Catholic News | March 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 17, 2017

  • Supreme Knight Carl Anderson of the Knights of Columbus urged prayers for "those who are being persecuted and killed for their faith"
  • Cameras allowed in laboratories of Vatican museums to get a glimpse of the work being done throughout the year
  • Apostleship of the Sea announces Bishop Brendan Cahill of Victoria, TX as its new bishop promoter in the United States
  • Vatican confirms Pope Francis’ to visit Egypt in 2017
  • Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, Northern Ireland urges Irish people and those of Irish descent celebrating Saint Patrick's Day to remember the plight of migrants
03/10/2017
Catholic News | March 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 10, 2017

  • Role and voice of women highlighted at Vatican 
  • Proclamations signed by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson to allow execution of eight death-row inmates before one of the state's lethal injection drugs expires
  • U.N. declares famine in parts of war-torn South Sudan
  • Pope Francis calls shortage of priests an enormous problem, especially in Germany and Switzerland

