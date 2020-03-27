Catholic News | March 27

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis to give Urbi Et Orbi blessing at noon March 27
- Papal Angelus and blessing
- First COVID-19 victim in Washington DC
- Archbishop of New Orleans Gregory Aymond tests positive for Coronavirus
- Pope's visit ot Malta postponed
Pope Francis held his general audience during a live broadcast from the library of the Apostolic Palace
Pope prays for those affected by coronavirus pandemic and people in Syria who are suffering on the border of Greece and Turkey
Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis profoundly saddened about Abortion Provider Appreciation Day
Pope Francis entrusted to Jesus' mother the suffering and anguish of millions of people affected by the coronavirus pandemic
Colorado senate has voted to replace Columbus Day, a federal holiday, and instead create a day to honor Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, the patron of immigrants
Headlines: Pope Francis, Coronavirus, Walking with Moms in Need, Indiana Assisted Suicide Bill, Soulcore
Headlines Pope Francis Angelus, Missing Vatican Lenten Retreat, Coronavirus
- Pope Francis' message at his weekly general audience focuses on the Lord's Prayer
- Philadelphia court of appeals sides with city's efforts to bar Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from placing children in foster care with "any" family
- Spanish magazine interviews Archbishop of Mumbai Oswald Gracias and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, members of the pope's Council of Cardinals
- Washington, DC court of appeals upholds requirement that U.S. House of Representatives opens each day with prayer
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 16, 2019.
Fire destroys much of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral. Good news from the scene. Donations to rebuild the church already coming in from French companies.
In other news, Cardinal Joseph Tobin speaks out against New Jersey's Terminally Act and Pope Francis makes a "Mercy Friday" visit.
- Pope Francis retreat with leaders of South Sudan
- Pope Emeretus Benedict XVI writes about the clergy sexual abuse crisis
- Nicaraguan bishop called to Rome at the request of Pope Francis
- Ohio governor Mike DeWine signs bill that would make it illegal for an abortion once fetal heartbeat detected
