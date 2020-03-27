Catholic News | March 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Pope Francis held his general audience during a live broadcast from the library of the Apostolic Palace

Pope prays for those affected by coronavirus pandemic and people in Syria who are suffering on the border of Greece and Turkey

Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis profoundly saddened about Abortion Provider Appreciation Day

Pope Francis entrusted to Jesus' mother the suffering and anguish of millions of people affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Colorado senate has voted to replace Columbus Day, a federal holiday, and instead create a day to honor Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, the patron of immigrants