Catholic News | March 29

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
- Pope Francis traveled to the Shrine of Loreto
- Pope will visit Romania May 31-June 2nd
- Vatican penitential liturgy this Friday
- Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati of Santiago, Chile resigns
- Father Claude Grou, rector of St. Joseph's Oratory in Montreal, stabbed during televised Mass
- Pope Francis will sign his letter to young people at the Holy House of Loreto on March 25th the feast of the Annunciation
- 10 bishops of Kazakhstan's Episcopal Conference met with the pope this past week
- Auxiliary Bishop Yuri Kasabutski of Minsk, Belarus reports "Belarus officials are arbitrarily denying residence and work permits to visiting Catholic priests and nuns, when the country still lacks enough people to serve in ministry. “
- To Raise the Fallen is a new book on the spiritual writings of Irish priest Father Donal O'Sullivan
- Ethiopian Airlines crash
- Leaders from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican
- U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops publishes "The Order of Blessing the Oil of Catechumens and of the Sick, and of Consecrating the Chrism”
- Pope and members of the Roman Curia begin Lenten retreat
- Pope Francis visits to Roman parishes after taking a break due to travel and the Summit on Abuse
- Archbishop Thomas Rodi (Mobile, Alabama) is asking for prayers after EF4 tornado hits Alabama
- Pope meets with supervisors, staff members and assistants working at the Vatican Secret Archives
- Papal video message played at the inauguration of pediatric medical center in Central African Republic
- Pope Francis message to participants at the World Congress Against the Death Penalty
- U.S. Supreme Court sends death-row case back to the lower court
- Australian Cardinal George Pell convicted of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys
- During their General Conference in St. Louis, United Methodist Church (UMC) delegates voted to keep ban on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGTB clergy
- Father Federico Lombardi tells reporters the work to ensure laws and concrete actions on the protection of minors is just beginning
- California lawmaker proposes bill that would require Catholic priests to report to civil authorities if they learn in confession that a penitent has sexually abused someone
- Marist Poll conducted in mid-February on pro-life results
- Vatican summit on child protection and the clerical sexual abuse crisis begins
- Victims of sexual abuse from throughout the world are heard
- Cardinal Ruben Salazar Gomez of Bogota, head of the council of Latin American bishops, spoke about the responsibility of bishops
- Anti-Semitic attacks in France
- Father Augustus Tolton’s cause be moved forward to the Congregation for Saints' Causes
- Bishops gathering at the Vatican Feb. 21-24 for summit on church's sex-abuse crisis
- Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick stripped of clerical status
- New center near Jerusalem welcomes pilgrims to the Holy Land
- Canonical penalties on Father Ernesto Cardenal lifted
- Cardinal Kevin Farrell as the new camerlengo or chamberlain of the Holy Roman Church
- McAllen, TX city commissioners vote to vacate building used by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley to provide temporary shelter for Mexican immigrants released by federal authorities
- Pope Francis signs decree recognizing miracle attributed to the intercession of Cardinal Blessed John Henry Newman, clearing the way for his canonization
- First anniversary of the Parkland Shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL prayer service
