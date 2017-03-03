Catholic News | March 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 3, 2017
- Pope Francis leads meditation with diocesan and religious clergy of Rome at Basilica of St. John Lateran
- Vatican workshop concludes increasing threats against biodiversity, unsustainable use of the earth's resources, and accelerated extinction rates driven more by overconsumption and unjust wealth distribution than number of people on the planet
- Last remaining abuse survivor on the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors resigns over resistance from Vatican against implementing recommendations
- Conference held to discuss Iraqi Christian refugees in Jordan