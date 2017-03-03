Episodes

03/3/2017
Catholic News | March 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 3, 2017

  • Pope Francis leads meditation with diocesan and religious clergy of Rome at Basilica of St. John Lateran
  • Vatican workshop concludes increasing threats against biodiversity, unsustainable use of the earth's resources, and accelerated extinction rates driven more by overconsumption and unjust wealth distribution than number of people on the planet
  • Last remaining abuse survivor on the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors resigns over resistance from Vatican against implementing recommendations
  • Conference held to discuss Iraqi Christian refugees in Jordan
02/17/2017
Catholic News | February 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 17, 2017

  • Council of Cardinals complete18th meeting with Pope Francis, as they continue reforming the Roman Curia
  • United states Conference of Catholic Bishops encouraged by reports President Donald Trump considering executive order to protect religious freedom
  • Pope Francis meets with three dozen representatives of indigenous communities at the Vatican
  • Pope's message for Special Olympics World Winter Games

 

02/14/2017
Catholic News | February 14

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 14, 2017

Council of Cardinals meeting with the pope at the Vatican on reforming the Roman Curia

Pope Francis appoints Polish archbishop to study the pastoral needs in Medjugorje, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Atrium of the Benedictine Church of the Loaves and Fishes reopens in Tab-gha, Israel

02/10/2017
Catholic News | February 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for February 10, 2017

  • Pope Francis denounces antisemitism and the holocaust during audience with Anti-defamation League
  • Vatican summit on organ trafficking
  • Franciscan sister kidnapped in Mali
  • Pope Francis 2017 lenten message

Pray | Fast | Give

From March 8-16, CatholicTV will hold its 3rd Annual Webathon Novena. Each of the nine days, we are asking viewers to participate in prayer, fasting and almsgiving. There are many choices for all three. You can do one, two or all three. During the webathon, pray for the intentions of CatholicTV, fast from secular media and tune into our programming, and give in order to support the mission of the network.

At CatholicTV, it is part of our mission to provide free online streaming to our viewers. We are proud to say we have been free live streaming since 1999 with limited interruptions. However, it is now 2017 and internet expenses are ever increasing. We have done all we think we can do. It has proved to be a difficult task. The webathon donations have allowed us to designate more resources to making a better live stream of CatholicTV available to online viewers. Through our responsive website, viewers on Super Bowl-sized big screens to the smallest handheld devices have the best viewing experience the current technology allows. These donations have allowed us to allocate more resources to both our website and cable providers on-demand libraries. There are hundreds of high-def videos. New videos are added as space allows.

Last year, we received online donations from 34 states, Canada, Ireland, England, Dubai, Japan, Australia and Guam. We would like to be able to fill in the whole United States map and add a few more countries this year. So, please participate in the 2017 Webathon Novena at CatholicTV.com and tell your friends and family around the country and the world wide web to so the same.
2017 Webathon Novena
03/8/2017
Saturday after Ash Wednesday

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father James Casper for Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Daily Mass
03/4/2017
03/3/2017