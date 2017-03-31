Catholic News | March 31

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 28, 2017
- Vatican releases text of Pope Francis’ letter to Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, on planning World Meeting of Families (Dublin 2018)
- Pope Francis meets representatives from Iraq
- California prosecutors charge pro-life advocates David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt with 15 felonies for undercover videos of Planned Parenthood affiliate officials
- Pontifical Spanish College celebrates 125th anniversary
- Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, tells reporters President Donald Trump's position on immigration and efforts to roll back U.S. environmental regulations are a challenge for the Vatican