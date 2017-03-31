Episodes

03/31/2017
Catholic News | March 31

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 28, 2017

  • Vatican releases text of Pope Francis’ letter to Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, on planning World Meeting of Families (Dublin 2018)
  • Pope Francis meets representatives from Iraq
  • California prosecutors charge pro-life advocates David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt with 15 felonies for undercover videos of Planned Parenthood affiliate officials
  • Pontifical Spanish College celebrates 125th anniversary
  • Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, tells reporters President Donald Trump's position on immigration and efforts to roll back U.S. environmental regulations are a challenge for the Vatican
03/28/2017
Catholic News | March 28

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 28, 2017

  • Pope Francis makes pastoral visit to Milan
  • House Health Committee of Hawaii Legislature unanimously votes to defer bill legalizing physician-assisted suicide
  • University of Notre Dame announces Jesuit Father Greg Boyle to receive Laetare Medal at May 21 commencement ceremonies
03/24/2017
Catholic News | March 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 24, 2017

  • Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster calls for prayers after terrorist attack in London
  • Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston, Head of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, gives opening prayer and address seminar this past week at Gregorian University
  • Vatican announces Pope Francis approved recognition of miracle attributed to intercession of two shepherd children who saw Our Lady of Fatima in 1917, thus paving the way for their canonization
  • Cardinal William Keeler, former Archbishop of Baltimore, passes away at age 86
03/21/2017
Catholic News | March 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 21, 2017

  • Pope Francis meets with President of Rwanda, asks for God’s forgiveness for Catholic Church's failures during 1994 Rwanda genocide
  • Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Florida, chairman of USCCB Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, sends letter to house about health care bill
  • Vatican releases schedule for pope's pilgrimage to Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima Portugal

Mass Readings | 5th Sunday | Lent

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Archdiocese of Manila reflects on the Sunday Mass readings for the Fifth Sunday of Lent from Ezekiel, Paul's Letter to the Romans, and the Gospel of John.
The Word Exposed
04/1/2017
Saturday | 4th Week | Lent

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Jack Lynch for Saturday, April 1, 2017.

CatholicTV Mass
04/1/2017
Catholic Newsbreak
03/31/2017