Catholic News | March 8

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 8, 2019.
Jump to navigation
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 8, 2019.
Kevin Nelson shares today's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
Kevin Nelson reports on the latest Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news headlines.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 8, 2019.
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
In this special episode, host Wendy Grace speaks with journalist Michael Kelly and former member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors Marie Collins, reviewing the recent Vatican Meeting on Protection of Minors.
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Archdiocese of Manila reflects on the Sunday Mass readings for the First Sunday of Lent.