Catholic News | March 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 9, 2018
- Pope Francis signed decrees for the causes of 13 men and women, among them, Blessed Pope Paul VI and Blessed Archbishop Oscar Romero
- Pope's weekly general audience in the Vatican's Paul VI hall
- Vatican has announced Pope Francis has asked that the Way of the Cross meditations at the Coliseum in Rome be written by a group of students
- Vatican is hosting a conference for students, developers and entrepreneurs from around the world that aims to find high-tech solutions for complex global issues
- Theme for the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon region is "The Amazon: New paths for the church and for an integral ecology"