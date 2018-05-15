Catholic News | May 15

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 15, 2018
- Pope Francis and 34 Chilean bishops meeting at the Vatican
- Church bombings leaves at least 12 dead and over 40 injured in Indonesia
- Google criticized for banning campaign ads before a May 25th referendum in Ireland on the right to life of the unborn
- Custom-built 2018 Lamborghini autographed by Pope Francis raises nearly $1 million dollars at auction in Monaco
- Congregation for Saints' Causes approves opening the sainthood cause of Iraqi priest and three deacons who were murdered in Mosul