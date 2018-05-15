Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/15/2018
Catholic News | May 15

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 15, 2018

  • Pope Francis and 34 Chilean bishops meeting at the Vatican
  • Church bombings leaves at least 12 dead and over 40 injured in Indonesia
  • Google criticized for banning campaign ads before a May 25th referendum in Ireland on the right to life of the unborn
  • Custom-built 2018 Lamborghini autographed by Pope Francis raises nearly $1 million dollars at auction in Monaco
  • Congregation for Saints' Causes approves opening the sainthood cause of Iraqi priest and three deacons who were murdered in Mosul
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/11/2018
Catholic News | May 11

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 11, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits two lay communities in Tuscany 
  • Pope blesses Caritas bus from Poland
  • USCCB National Young Adult Ministry Summit May 15-17 in Washington
  • New feast of Mary, Mother of the Church will be celebrated for the first time May 21
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/8/2018
Catholic News | May 8

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 8, 2018

  • Pope Francis visited Blessed Sacrament parish over the weekend in a Rome suburb
  • President Donald Trump's decision to end Temporary Protected Status to many Hondurans in the United States draws criticism from some Catholics
  • Pope joins some 150,000 members of the Neocatechumenal Way to celebrate their 50th anniversary
  • Elaine Fuchs, professor and scientist from The Rockefeller University in New York, appointed to Pontifical Academy for Sciences
  • Vatican releases schedule for Pope Francis’ visit to Geneva on June 21
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/4/2018
Catholic News | May 4

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 4, 2018

  • Ordinary public consistory to be held May 19 to finalize approval of six canonizations, including those of Blesseds Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero.
  • German bishops discuss pastoral guidelines for allowing Anglican or Protestant married to a Catholic to receive the Eucharist under certain circumstances
  • Iowa Legislature passes bill to prohibit abortions after a baby's heartbeat can be detected
  • Chilean abuse survivors who met personally with Pope Francis held a press conference about their meetings
  • President Donald Trump announced, and then signed, an executive order giving faith-based groups a stronger voice in the federal government during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden on the National Day of Prayer, 
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/1/2018
Catholic News | May 1

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 1, 2018

  • Pope Francis meets with members of "A Rare Life" at the Vatican
  • Alfie Evans dies four days after doctors withdrew life support measures
  • Researchers, physicians, health care executives, and entertainers three-day conference on new medical technology and the future of medicine
  • Pope meets with survivors of clergy sexual abuse from Chile 
  • Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio announces that Bishop George Murry diagnosed with leukemia
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/27/2018
Catholic News | April 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 27, 2018

  • Vatican announces three survivors of clergy sexual abuse in Chile will meet with Pope Francis
  •  July day of reflection and ecumenical prayer for peace in the Middle East
  • Children bearing brunt of Yemen's civil war
  • Catholic Voices in Rome to discuss ways speakers can better represent faith in public square
  • Two priests and about 17 parishioners of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Nigeria killed
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/24/2018
Catholic News | April 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 24, 2018

  • Pope Francis ordained 11 men to priesthood on the World Day of Prayer for Vocations
  • Italy has granted citizenship to seriously ill British toddler, Alfie Evan
  • Pope appoints three women as consultors to the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith
  • On the feast of St. George on April 23rd, Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, celebrated his name day
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/13/2018
Catholic News | April 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 13, 2018

  • Pope Francis reads report of investigators about victims of abuser priest Father Fernando Karadima and what was known by Bishop Juan Barros
  • Dozens of U.S. church leaders to gather in June at Georgetown University to address polarization of church and political life
  • Pope's weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square
  • Cardinal Thomas Collins of Toronto withholding funds from Development and Peace
  • Catholic Masses to be celebrated in Sweden's Lund Cathedral for the first time in 500 years
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/10/2018
Catholic News | April 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 10, 2018

  • Pope Francis' new apostolic exhortation "Rejoice and Be Glad"
  • Cardinal Raymond Burke speaks about confusion in the Catholic Church
  • Pope celebrates Divine Mercy Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square
  • Humboldt, Saskatchewan junior hockey team tragedy
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/6/2018
Catholic News | April 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 6, 2018

  • Pope Francis' new apostolic exhortation, Rejoice and Be Glad, to be released next week
  • Priest in the Congo kidnapped after celebrating Easter Mass
  • New statue of 9th century Armenian monk blessed by the pope and added to Vatican Gardens
  • @Pontifex tweets for British toddler on life support
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/3/2018
Catholic News | April 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 3, 2018

  • Pope Francis says Easter promotes fraternity
  • 51st annual UNIV Congress
  • Middle Eastern Catholic Patriarchs' Easter messages
  • Symbolism of the Easter egg
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/30/2018
Catholic News | March 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 30, 2018

  • Pope Francis celebrated Holy Thursday Mass at Rome's Regina Coeli prison
  • Vatican Chrism Mass
  • Catholic Charities warns of increased poverty among young people across Europe
  • RCIA or Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults welcomes thousands of new Catholics at Easter Vigil Masses

