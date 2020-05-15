Catholic News | May 15

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- As Italy and the Vatican continue to battle COVID-19 pandemic, people of Poland send gift offered in part as a celebration of a special anniversary
- Holy Land church leaders release statement about Israel's plans to unilaterally annex West Bank land
- New documentary reveals surprising details about Saint John Paul II and his lasting influence, even after his death
- Pope Francis appoints Father Louis Tylka, a pastor in the Archdiocese of Chicago, to be the coadjutor bishop of the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois
- At recent Mass, pope prays for those unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic
- Pope Francis' message at his weekly general audience focuses on the Lord's Prayer
- Philadelphia court of appeals sides with city's efforts to bar Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from placing children in foster care with "any" family
- Spanish magazine interviews Archbishop of Mumbai Oswald Gracias and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, members of the pope's Council of Cardinals
- Washington, DC court of appeals upholds requirement that U.S. House of Representatives opens each day with prayer
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 16, 2019.
Fire destroys much of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral. Good news from the scene. Donations to rebuild the church already coming in from French companies.
In other news, Cardinal Joseph Tobin speaks out against New Jersey's Terminally Act and Pope Francis makes a "Mercy Friday" visit.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
- Pope Francis retreat with leaders of South Sudan
- Pope Emeretus Benedict XVI writes about the clergy sexual abuse crisis
- Nicaraguan bishop called to Rome at the request of Pope Francis
- Ohio governor Mike DeWine signs bill that would make it illegal for an abortion once fetal heartbeat detected
- Pope Francis visits recently renovated Rome parish
- Archbishop of Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley condemns bills proposed to expand abortion access in Massachusetts
- Disturbing trend in contemporary conflict: child soldiers
- 10th plenary assembly for members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors
- Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Atlanta named new archbishop of Washington
- Pope Francis met with a group of Catholic and Protestant journalists from Germany this past week
- Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith rejects appeal of now-former Archbishop Anthony Apuron of Guam
- South Sudan leaders scheduled to participate in Vatican retreat
