Episodes

05/26/2017
Catholic News | May 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 26, 2017

  • President Donald Trump meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
  • Guidebook sent to  Convocation of Catholic Leaders attendees
  • Annual survey of 2017 ordination class released
05/23/2017
Catholic News | May 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 23, 2017

  • Pope Francis speaks about gossip and hurtful speech at Rome parish visit
  • Bishop Kevin Boland celebrates his final Mass as bishop-promoter of the Apostleship of the Sea
  • Pope announces consistory for five new cardinals; prays for Central African Republic and Chinese Catholics
  • USCCB to discuss immigration, religious freedom, and persecution of Christians at spring assembly in June.
05/19/2017
Catholic News | May 19

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 19, 2017

  • Pope Francis meets with those suffering from Huntington’s Disease and their families
  • Archdiocese of St. Louis sponsoring Pilgrimage of Trust May 26-29
  • Winning design for World Youth Day 2019 logo selected
  • Pope Francis to celebrate Body and Blood of Christ and Corpus Christi procession on Sunday June 18
05/16/2017
Catholic News | May 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 16, 2017

  • Pope Francis canonizes two visionaries during two-day visit to Fatima, Portugal
  • Pope sends Bishop Marcelo Sanchez-Sorondo, one of his top advisors on human trafficking, to Baton Rouge for dedication of shelter for young trafficking victims
  • Pope answers question about Medjugorje during press conference on flight back from Portugal
  • Retired Bishop of Brooklyn and Boston native Thomas Daily passes away at age 89

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 26, 2017

  • President Donald Trump meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
  • Guidebook sent to  Convocation of Catholic Leaders attendees
  • Annual survey of 2017 ordination class released

Recommended

Catholic Charities | Summer Movies

Bishop Robert Reed and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV living room.

  • Interview with Timothy McMahon, Diocese of Worcester, Catholic Charities
  • Jay Fadden interviews Alicia Malone of Fandango on this summer's movie releases
  • Nelson shares the latest Catholic news

 
This Is The Day
05/26/2017
Catholic News | May 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 26, 2017

  • President Donald Trump meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
  • Guidebook sent to  Convocation of Catholic Leaders attendees
  • Annual survey of 2017 ordination class released
Catholic Newsbreak
05/26/2017
Saint Philip Neri

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Ron Barker of Wakefield, MA on May 26, 2017.
CatholicTV Mass
05/26/2017