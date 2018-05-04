Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/4/2018
Catholic News | May 4

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 4, 2018

  • Ordinary public consistory to be held May 19 to finalize approval of six canonizations, including those of Blesseds Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero.
  • German bishops discuss pastoral guidelines for allowing Anglican or Protestant married to a Catholic to receive the Eucharist under certain circumstances
  • Iowa Legislature passes bill to prohibit abortions after a baby's heartbeat can be detected
  • Chilean abuse survivors who met personally with Pope Francis held a press conference about their meetings
  • President Donald Trump announced, and then signed, an executive order giving faith-based groups a stronger voice in the federal government during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden on the National Day of Prayer, 
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
05/1/2018
Catholic News | May 1

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 1, 2018

  • Pope Francis meets with members of "A Rare Life" at the Vatican
  • Alfie Evans dies four days after doctors withdrew life support measures
  • Researchers, physicians, health care executives, and entertainers three-day conference on new medical technology and the future of medicine
  • Pope meets with survivors of clergy sexual abuse from Chile 
  • Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio announces that Bishop George Murry diagnosed with leukemia
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/27/2018
Catholic News | April 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 27, 2018

  • Vatican announces three survivors of clergy sexual abuse in Chile will meet with Pope Francis
  •  July day of reflection and ecumenical prayer for peace in the Middle East
  • Children bearing brunt of Yemen's civil war
  • Catholic Voices in Rome to discuss ways speakers can better represent faith in public square
  • Two priests and about 17 parishioners of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Nigeria killed
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/24/2018
Catholic News | April 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 24, 2018

  • Pope Francis ordained 11 men to priesthood on the World Day of Prayer for Vocations
  • Italy has granted citizenship to seriously ill British toddler, Alfie Evan
  • Pope appoints three women as consultors to the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith
  • On the feast of St. George on April 23rd, Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, celebrated his name day
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/13/2018
Catholic News | April 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 13, 2018

  • Pope Francis reads report of investigators about victims of abuser priest Father Fernando Karadima and what was known by Bishop Juan Barros
  • Dozens of U.S. church leaders to gather in June at Georgetown University to address polarization of church and political life
  • Pope's weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square
  • Cardinal Thomas Collins of Toronto withholding funds from Development and Peace
  • Catholic Masses to be celebrated in Sweden's Lund Cathedral for the first time in 500 years
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/10/2018
Catholic News | April 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 10, 2018

  • Pope Francis' new apostolic exhortation "Rejoice and Be Glad"
  • Cardinal Raymond Burke speaks about confusion in the Catholic Church
  • Pope celebrates Divine Mercy Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square
  • Humboldt, Saskatchewan junior hockey team tragedy
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/6/2018
Catholic News | April 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 6, 2018

  • Pope Francis' new apostolic exhortation, Rejoice and Be Glad, to be released next week
  • Priest in the Congo kidnapped after celebrating Easter Mass
  • New statue of 9th century Armenian monk blessed by the pope and added to Vatican Gardens
  • @Pontifex tweets for British toddler on life support
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
04/3/2018
Catholic News | April 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 3, 2018

  • Pope Francis says Easter promotes fraternity
  • 51st annual UNIV Congress
  • Middle Eastern Catholic Patriarchs' Easter messages
  • Symbolism of the Easter egg
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/30/2018
Catholic News | March 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 30, 2018

  • Pope Francis celebrated Holy Thursday Mass at Rome's Regina Coeli prison
  • Vatican Chrism Mass
  • Catholic Charities warns of increased poverty among young people across Europe
  • RCIA or Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults welcomes thousands of new Catholics at Easter Vigil Masses
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/27/2018
Catholic News | March 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 27, 2018

  • Pope Francis presented final document of a pre-synod gathering
  • Kerry Kennedy said United States has responsibility to help Jordan support Syrian refugees
  • Pope lends his voice to those praising the actions of French policeman at grocery store hostage situation
  • Young women and men write reflections and prayers for Good Friday Stations of the Cross at Rome's Colosseum
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/23/2018
Catholic News | March 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 23, 2018

  • Pope Francis accepts resignation of Msgr. Dario Vigano as prefect of the Vatican Secretariat for Communication amidst letergate
  • United Nations Panel discusses how aborting a child with a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome can be considered genocide
  • Pope Francis announces he will be going to Dublin, Ireland in August for the World Meeting of Families
  • Puerto Rico still suffering six months after Hurricane Maria
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
03/20/2018
Catholic News | March 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for March 20, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits Saint Padre Pio's birth place, Pietrelcina, Italy
  • Pope ordains three new bishops
  • Pope meets with young people in preparation for October's Synod of Bishops
  • Vatican releases statistics of Pope Francis' pontificate

