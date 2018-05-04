Catholic News | May 4

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for May 4, 2018
- Ordinary public consistory to be held May 19 to finalize approval of six canonizations, including those of Blesseds Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero.
- German bishops discuss pastoral guidelines for allowing Anglican or Protestant married to a Catholic to receive the Eucharist under certain circumstances
- Iowa Legislature passes bill to prohibit abortions after a baby's heartbeat can be detected
- Chilean abuse survivors who met personally with Pope Francis held a press conference about their meetings
- President Donald Trump announced, and then signed, an executive order giving faith-based groups a stronger voice in the federal government during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden on the National Day of Prayer,